David Ortiz to serve as Grand Marshal at this year’s Boston Marathon

Ortiz helped galvanize the Boston community in the aftermath of the 2013 marathon bombing with his speech at Fenway Park.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Friday that Red Sox legend David Ortiz will serve as the grand marshal for April’s race, leading runners from the start line in Hopkinton to the finish line at Boylston Street.

A familiar face will be center stage at this year’s Boston Marathon .

“Ortiz, whose rousing speech united Boston in the aftermath of April 15, 2013, returns ten years on to ceremonially guide the field of participants along the course,” the BAA said in a statement.

“A leader on the Red Sox from 2003-2016, Ortiz embodied the strength and resilient spirit of Boston both on and off the playing field throughout his career.”

As grand marshal, Ortiz will be driven in a vehicle ahead of the 30,000 runners. He’ll arrive at the finish line shortly before the runners finish and great them as they cross the tape.

The BAA said this year’s field includes 30,000 participants representing 122 countries.







