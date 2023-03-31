EMass boys’ volleyball: North Quincy junior hitter Cameron Johnston headlines Players to Watch

Joe Kelly, Wayland — Kelly is a junior captain for the D2 frontrunner Warriors; he a Globe Honorable Mention as a sophomore hitter.

Nate Caldwell and Cameron Johnston, North Quincy — Johnston, a junior, is the reigning D2 Player of the Year, while Caldwell was an Honorable Mention selection in 2022.

Aaron Bennett, Haverhill — A Globe Honorable Mention pick last year, Bennett is a powerful 6-foot-3-inch outside hitter who leads a Hillies squad with breakout potential.

Matteo Luciani, Lexington — The senior racked up 305 kills last season en route to All-Scholastic status and is among the most versatile players in the state.

Ethan McCarron and Raymond Weng, Needham — The two returning All-Scholastics figure to be leaders for the dynastic Rockets as seniors.

Alex Pfau, Boston Latin — The senior setter should keep the Wolfpack hanging tough in the Dual County League.

Jonathan Narsjo and Son Nguyen, O’Bryant — A returnng Globe All-Scholastic, Narsjo holds the program record for kills (562) and was an All-Scholastic last season; Nguyen has set a large portion of those kills.





