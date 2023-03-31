Fencing event in France canceled after Russians readmitted to play

PARIS — A fencing World Cup in France was canceled on Friday after the international governing body voted to let Russians compete.

The French Fencing Federation said it would not host the men’s Challenge Monal epee tournament near Paris in May following the International Fencing Federation’s decision this month to end the year-long exclusion of competitors from Russia and its ally Belarus due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The decision led to a backlash when more than 300 fencers signed a letter of protest and the organizers of another World Cup in Germany withdrew as hosts.