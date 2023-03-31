fb-pixel Skip to main content
Sabres 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Former Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi wins NHL debut for Sabres, who remain in the playoff hunt

From staff and wire reportsUpdated March 31, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Goaltender Devon Levi (left) celebrated after win No. 1 in the NHL.Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Former Northeastern star Devon Levi made 32 saves in his NHL debut as the Sabres tipped the Rangers, 3-2, in overtime Friday night at Buffalo.

The Sabres pulled 5 points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Levi has played for the Huskies the past two seasons. He signed a three-year entry-level contract March 17.

Levi’s victory is the third time a Sabres goaltender his age (21 years, 94 days) or younger has earned an overtime win. Tom Barrasso, who went to Acton-Boxborough High School, did so on Nov. 16, 1983 at Winnipeg and Jan. 17, 1986 vs. Montreal.

Advertisement

Jeff Skinner scored at 1:50 of overtime for the Sabres.

J.J. Peterka and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Sabres, who recovered after giving up a 2-0 lead to improve to 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Boston Globe video