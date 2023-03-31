LaMarcus Aldridge, seven-time NBA All-Star, announces retirement

NEW YORK — LaMarcus Aldridge announced Friday he is retiring again from the NBA.

Aldridge, 37, initially retired in 2021 after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of five games he played for the Nets that season. He rejoined the Nets five months after announcing his retirement.

The seven-time All-Star was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.