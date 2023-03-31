Some NHL players are refusing to wear ‘Pride’ jerseys. Marty Walsh says the LGBTQ community shouldn’t feel slighted.

“I don’t think the LGBTQ community should feel that the NHL players are turning their back on their community. The majority of the players wore the jersey.”

“People have very different reasons, why players decided not to wear the jersey,” said Walsh . “I’m personally supportive of the LGBTQ community. I always will be. And the more I get an opportunity to talk to people about this and learn more about it, I will.

In his first press conference in his new role as executive director of the NHL Players’ Association, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was asked about the issue of NHL players opting out of wearing rainbow-colored jerseys for pregame warmups on team Pride nights.

Pride nights have been held by NHL teams for the last few years to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, with players wearing Pride-themed jerseys during pregame warmups. But this season some players have chosen not to participate.

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in Philadelphia’s pregame skate in January. Coach John Tottorella defended the decision, saying “Provy did nothing wrong. Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.”

Joining Provorov in refusing to take part in warmups because of their religious beliefs have been Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers, and San Jose’s James Reimer.

Last week, the Blackhawks decided against having players wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys, citing an anti-gay law in Russia. The organization said it acted out of concern that the safety of their Russian player and two others with connections to Russia could be jeopardized when they return home because the law expands restrictions on supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

The New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild decided not to wear Pride-themed jerseys during warmups after advertising that they would.

The Bruins held their “Hockey is for Everyone Night” on Feb. 18 in which they welcomed LGBTQIA+, sled hockey, Black, and women’s players during the starting lineup announcement.

The Bruins wore Pride hats and shirts, as well as American Sign Language shirts. A host of players, including Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, David Krejci, Hampus Lindholm, Derek Forbort, Linus Ullmark, and Jeremy Swayman, used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape during warm-ups. The sticks were signed and auctioned off to benefit Boston Pride Hockey, the LGBTQIA+ and ally-friendly organization.

