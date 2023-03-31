Milford boys’ volleyball gains valuable experience in four-set victory at Wayland

The young Scarlet Hawks gained valuable experience Friday in the Pioneer Kick-Off Tournament semifinals, winning 25-20, 20-25, 29-27, 25-23 at Wayland.

The Milford boys’ volleyball team has no seniors, but 14 juniors lead a roster hungry to continue the program’s record of success.

“We are both relatively young teams, and that kind of showed as we played tonight; there were big swings in momentum in points,” said Milford coach Andrew Mainini. “But it was a fun match and definitely an important one to come away with.”

The game was a rematch of last year’s Division 2 quarterfinals, which Milford won in five sets. Friday’s contest was similarly close.

Milford led the pivotal third set, 20-12, before the Warriors battled back. Mainini said the set was a valuable lesson in keeping pressure on the opponent.

“They had to get used to losing points at the same time as winning points,” he said. “So it’s a lot of reminding them to just stay the course and play hard and play aggressive.”

Junior captains Alex Guerra and Arthur Gomes were the most impactful players for Milford, which hopes to repeat and extend last year’s run to the D2 semifinals.

The Scarlet Hawks left the Tri-Valley League and are independent this year, but have had no trouble finding opponents interested in a matchup.

“We’re playing a lot of Division 1 and top Division 2 opponents,” Mainini said. “So we think we’re going to be really [tested] going into the tournament against a lot of Division 2 teams that might not see as competitive of action.”

Brookline 3, Revere 0 — Alec Smagula (25 assists), Charlie Perdue (10 kills), and Amir Tomer (4 aces) powered the Warriors to a season-opening nonleague sweep.

Cambridge 3, Arlington 1 — James Rochberg tallied 13 kills, Eric Su added 27 assists as the Falcons opened their season with a nonleague road win.

Lowell 3, Westford 0 — Tyrell Lout (33 assists), Ceasar Joseph (16 kills), Cody Fitzpatrick (10 kills), and Eric Nguyen with (25 digs) propelled the visiting Raiders to a season-opening nonleague sweep in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 semifinal.

New Bedford 3, Xaverian 0 — Carter Barbosa recorded 25 assists, Dilson DaCosta Teixeira slammed nine kills, and the Whalers (1-0) earned a nonleague win.

Baseball

O’Bryant 18, Madison Park 0 — Sophomore Matthew Griffin twirled a no-hitter for the Tigers, who opened their season with a Boston City League shutout.

Salem Academy 16, Chelsea 3 — Danny Silk posted the win on the mound as the Gators (1-1) earned a nonleague win.

Southeastern 4, Cardinal Spellman 3 — Jared Graca struck out 11 over 6.2 innings and added an RBI in a nonleague win for the Hawks (1-0).

St. John Paul II 16, Dennis-Yarmouth 7 — Tyler Ross earned the win, pitching four scoreless innings in relief and striking out 10 to lead the Lions (1-0) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Apponequet 14, Middleborough 2 — Jake Cusson (4 goals, 2 assists), Kenny Wisniewski (3 goals, 2 assists), and Will Leverault (3 goals) paced the offense in a nonleague win for the Lakers (1-0). Harrison Lemieux scored and added five assists.

Bedford 12, Nipmuc 2 — Strong work by goaltender Ryan Cohen led the Buccaneers (1-0) to a nonleague win, the first of coach Ashley Martell’s time at the helm.

Braintree 10, Pembroke 6 — Drew Coady, Jack Civottolo, Dom Dionosio, and Brian Norton scored two goals apiece for the Wamps (1-0) in a nonconference victory. Aaron DiGiorgio made 11 saves in net.

Cambridge 9, North Quincy/Quincy 2 — Junior Teddy Lynch amassed five goals as new coach Scott Devlin earned his first win with the Presidents.

Girls’ lacrosse

Apponequet 17, Middleborough 4 — Freshman Cecelia Levrault led with five goals, and Emilia Keane and Jayleigh Haworth added four goals apiece as the Lakers (1-0) started the season with a strong nonleague victory.

Ashland 13, Holliston 3 — Anna Magennis struck for five goals for the Clockers (1-0) in a Tri-Valley League victory.

Billerica 16, Melrose 9 — Sara MacLeod led the way with nine goals, and Delaney Burns and Sophia Jannoni added three goals apiece to lift the Indians (1-0) to a nonleague victory.

Hingham 14, Scituate 5 — Grace Maroney scored five goals to lead the Harborwomen (1-0) to a Patriot League win. Madeline Packard (5 points) and Caroline Connolly (4 points) helped pace the offense.

Medfield 18, Hopkinton 11 — Junior Kelly Blake (8 goals, 1 assist) and senior Alex Blake (3 goals, 7 assists) stuffed the stat sheet in a season-opening Tri-Valley win for the Warriors (1-0). Junior Katelyn Nicotera tallied 11 saves in net.

Nauset 9, St. John Paul II 8 — Bailey Nobili scored four goals, including the overtime winner, to propel the Warriors (1-0) to a Cape & Islands League win. Coral Punch and Julia Kipperman each netted a pair of goals.

Ursuline 17, Oliver Ames 15 — Eden Scipione led the way with four goals and two assists in a nonleague win for the Bears (1-0). Mia Doust also scored four goals.

Softball

Millis 13, Norfolk Aggie 1 — Riley Caulfield went the distance, allowing just two hits for the Mohawks (1-0) in a nonconference win. Izzy Jewett mashed a two-run homer, Emilia Leach notched three hits, and Olivia Matthews drove in three.

St. Mary’s 13, Newton South 1 — Ashanthy Pardilla (3 for 3, 6 RBIs) and Lori Suriel (3 for 3, 4 RBIs) paced the offense as the Spartans (1-0) earned a nonleague win.

Boys’ tennis

Plymouth North 3, Sandwich 2 — Will Bergendahl and Liam Husband won at second and third singles as the Eagles (1-0) earned a nonleague win.

Correspondents Cam Kerry, AJ Traub, Matty Wasserman, and Julia Yohe contributed to this report.