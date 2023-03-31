Minor leaguers vote nearly unanimously to ratify first-ever collective bargaining agreement

The Major League Baseball Players Association, which in September began representing players with minor league contracts, said Friday more than 99 percent of minor leaguers who cast ballots approved the deal. About 5,500 players are in the bargaining unit.

The five-year deal was agreed to Wednesday. MLB owners are expected to vote on the agreement next week.

“It’s a historic day for these players,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.

Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A, and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.

Advertisement

Minor league players will receive four weeks of retroactive spring training pay for this year. Most will be guaranteed housing, and players at Double-A and Triple-A will be given a single room. Players at Low A and High A will have the option of exchanging club housing for a stipend. The domestic violence and drug policies will be covered by the union agreement. Players who sign for the first time at 19 or older can become minor league free agents after six seasons instead of seven.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

MLB agreed not to reduce minor league affiliates from the current 120. Beginning in 2024, teams can have a maximum of 165 players under contract during the season and 175 during the offseason, down from the current 190 and 180.

Players will gain rights to second medical opinions, a 401k plan and arbitration to contest discipline under a just cause standard.

The union will take over group licensing rights for players.

Stolen bases double on first day of new rules

The Cubs’ Marcus Stroman is getting used to Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock after he committed baseball’s first regular-season pitch-clock violation Thursday in the third inning of the Cubs’ 4-0 victory over Milwaukee. It was the first of 14 violations in 15 games on a day the average game time shrunk 26 minutes to 2 hours, 45 minutes.

Advertisement

“It’s tough,” he said. “It’s a big adjustment.”

Meanwhile, stolen base attempts per game more than doubled from last opening day, an indication that efforts to spur the running game may be working. Runners were 21 of 23 on steal attempts Thursday, compared to 5 of 9 in seven games on the first day of the 2022 season.

Five pitch timer violations were by batters, eight by pitchers, and one by a catcher as all MLB teams opened on the same day for the first time since 1968.

Stroman clocked an unwelcome spot in the record books while facing Christian Yelich. He took a long look at rookie Brice Turang leading off second base with no outs at Wrigley Field, and then just as he turned his attention back to Yelich, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation. Stroman didn’t argue.

“You’ve got to be looking at the clock. You’re trying to worry about the pitch. You’re trying to worry about the guys on base. You’re trying to worry about your grip,” Stroman said. “There’s so many things going on now.

“So it definitely adds another layer to the game that’s tough, to be honest with you. It’s definitely not easy to be a pitcher out there and to feel rushed at times.”

Advertisement

J.D. Davis of the San Francisco Giants became the first hitter called for a pitch-clock violation in any count during the ninth inning of a game at Yankee Stadium.

Rendon interaction with fan queried

Major League Baseball is looking into a video circulating on social media, a league spokesperson said, that appears to show Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon grab a fan by the shirt through the bleacher guardrails after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss in Oakland. The video shows the fan, dressed in A’s colors, approach the railing as Rendon turns toward him from the tunnel walkway below. Rendon then appears to grab the man’s shirt and ask him what he just said, accusing the fan of calling him a derogatory term. Rendon then swipes at the fan’s ballcap before departing. Angels spokesman Adam Chodzko says the team has no comment. The Angels expect Rendon to address the video Saturday in the clubhouse . . . Seattle acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Solak from Cincinnati for cash and assigned him to Triple A Tacoma. The Reds designated Solak for assignment on Thursday; before this season, the 28-year-old spent his entire big league career with Texas. He appeared in 253 games over parts of the past four seasons.