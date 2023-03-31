Rafael Devers was the first player in MLB history to be called out for a pitch-clock violation

The Red Sox third baseman was called out on strikes in the bottom of the eighth inning after taking too long to get ready between pitches. There were about 14 seconds between when Devers fouled off a pitch and when he was called out by home plate umpire Lance Barksdale.

On Thursday afternoon, Rafael Devers became the first player in MLB history to strikeout due to a pitch clock violation .

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there may have been some confusion regarding the time given to players after actions like foul balls or hard swings.

“Obviously he wasn’t ready but there’s a few things we got towards the end of last week like pitches to the head or big swings and we could reset,” Cora said. “I thought he took a big swing the previous one but there are no excuses. We know the rules, they know the rules.”

In his other at-bats, Devers delivered for the Red Sox with a single, a double, and two runs.

“Of course, it’s not easy. It’s something that you have to adapt to,” he said. “It’s something that is not easy when you’re facing a guy throwing that hard in the ninth inning. So that’s something that also needs to be considered and taken into consideration, but you can’t do anything about it right now. You need to adapt and they just keep going.”

Around the rest of the league, the new pitch clock didn’t make much noise. In total, 14 pitch clock violations were called, with the majority caused by pitchers taking too long between pitches.