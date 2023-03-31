Still a high schooler, Noel Buck seems to be making the grade with Revolution

Not that Buck isn’t enjoying himself. Last week, he scored a dramatic, 88th-minute deciding goal in the Revolution’s 2-1 victory over D.C. United .

“I do miss that senior year, seeing all your friends every day and doing all that senior fun stuff,” Buck said after practice this week. “But I made this decision and this is the life I wanted.”

FOXBOROUGH — Like most high school seniors, Noel Buck is juggling commitments and anticipating the future. But while his former classmates at Arlington High School are planning for prom night and graduation ceremonies, Buck is focusing on his role as a midfielder for the Revolution.

Buck has started every match for the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution (4-1-0, 12 points) and will likely be in the lineup against New York City FC (2-2-1, 7 points) Saturday, four days before his 18th birthday.

But like others his age, Buck soon will switch his attention to studying for finals — through an online program at TEC Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School.

“I sort of do it whenever I can,” Buck said. “It’s very difficult to find time, especially with the travel, but I’ve got to get it done whether I like it or not. It’s all virtual, but teachers are there if you need help. It’s just getting them all done.”

Scoring game-winners and competing at the professional level might distract anyone from the books, digital or otherwise. But Buck has been able to stay on top of some fast-paced changes since he joined the Revolution II team in 2021.

Two months after turning 17, Buck signed a first team contract worth $65,000 annually, becoming the second-youngest player to make his pro debut with the Revolution, following Diego Fagundez, who was 16 when he joined the team in 2011.

This year, Buck took another leap in his career, making the opening-day lineup in place of Tommy McNamara (left leg injury). Buck has kept his starting role, mostly via attention to defending and keeping possession, complementing veteran Matt Polser. Then, against D.C. United, Buck unexpectedly found himself in leading scorer Gustavo Bou’s spot on a corner kick, and he reacted with a finisher’s instinct.

“I was screaming at somebody else to be in that area,” said Buck, recalling how the Revolution struggled to reorganize for Carles Gil’s corner, seconds after Bou was substituted. “Usually we have two at the top of the box, so I was screaming for somebody to get back, and then the ball showed up there on a platter, you know, right along the ground. I just whacked it.

“The ball was slick, the ground was slick. I wasn’t expecting the ball to go straight in. I was expecting, hopefully, a lucky deflection and that’s exactly what happened. It’s very difficult for a goalkeeper to read those bounces. End of the day it’s lucky, but I think I put myself in that position to get a bit of luck.”

Buck has been taking steps in the game since he was a 3-year-old doing kick-arounds with father Steve and brothers Charlie (who died of pneumonia in 2016) and Joe (now playing at Georgetown). At age 6, Noel was thrown into futsal games with Joe, who is two years older, at Teamworks in Acton.

“Even at a young age, you could see his skill level, his creativity, and vision,” Steve Buck said. “I put him with Joe’s team and he spent lot of time on the floor being whacked but he figured it out and it’s amazing to watch how he figured out how to use deception, a bit of skill, a bit of awareness at a faster speed of play than you normally get at that age level.

“Then at home, he’d spend an hour kicking a ball against the garage door nonstop — that sweet left foot. I had an inkling he was a special little player but I had no idea it would lead to this.”

The future looks bright for Buck and 18-year-olds Esmir Bajraktarevic and Jack Panayotou, who joined him in the Revolution starting lineup last week. Success on the field could lead to greater opportunities, bigger paychecks, possibly a move to Europe.

But Buck’s father is advising caution.

“We are definitely communicating to him the value of education,” said Steve Buck, a mathematics instructor in Brookline Public Schools who grew up playing soccer in Cambridgeshire, England. “It is a brutal business to be in professional sports.

“You have to keep your feet on the ground; if not, you will be humbled. You can lose your place in an instant.

“He is really enjoying every minute, worked hard to get the opportunity. But it is another thing to stay at that level and make it as a pro; he hasn’t made it as a pro, yet. Even if things go really well, it’s a short career, you’re finished at 35, max. It’s a flash.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.