Suspects in foiled Passover attack appear in Greek court

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two men accused of planning a Passover attack on a Jewish center in central Athens appeared in court Friday to answer to terrorism charges.

Greek authorities announced the arrests of the suspects earlier this week and described the men as being of Pakistani origin.

Police alleged they were planning to attack the Chabad of Athens center, which is part of Judaism's international Chabad-Lubavitch movement. The center hosts religious services, as well as a kosher restaurant and grocery.