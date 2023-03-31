Sudanese officials say 14 workers dead in gold mine collapse

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — At least 14 workers are dead after a gold mine collapsed in northern Sudan, state mining authorities said Friday.

According to the state-run news agency, SUNA, the fatal collapse happened after one of the hillsides that surround the Jebel Al-Ahmar gold mine, situated near the Egyptian border, gave way Thursday afternoon.

Many other miners are still missing among the rubble, the agency said.