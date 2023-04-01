In ‘Shadows Cast,’ a haunting dreamscape where secrets go to hide

To describe the movement simply as acrobatics diminishes the power of the lighting and music, which function as equal partners to the choreography in telling the story of one woman’s efforts to move forward from a childhood trauma. The production at the Emerson Paramount Theatre opens with a young woman suspended high above the stage on a rope swing. She twists and turns and hangs from it, laughing as she begins to swing higher and higher. Anyone who has gone too high on a playground swing will immediately recall the contrasting feelings of exhilaration and terror, which sets the tone for what’s to come here. Layered over her laughter is the memory of a dark secret — one she must confront to move on with her life.

Director and choreographer Raphaëlle Boitel, whose “When Angels Fall” in 2019 left Boston audiences gasping, returns to ArtsEmerson for a too-brief run of “Shadows Cast,” a stunning combination of sound, light, and movement delivered by six extraordinary performers.

"Shadows Cast" combines sound, light, and movement to dazzling effect. Christophe Raynaud de Lage

From that first meeting with our protagonist — referred to only as K (Vassiliki Rossillion) — the world expands to encompass K’s family, including a father, two sisters, a brother, and a brother-in-law, who come together for a wedding. The family pecking order is on full display, with the younger sister (Tia Balacey) and brother (Mohamed Rarhib) appearing slightly at arm’s length from the central drama, and yet they can’t help but be sucked into the complicated dynamics. Family drama ensues at the dinner table where raw emotions are on display. But what’s most striking is that while the focus of the story is communication — or lack thereof — words are the least important element in this tale.

Dialogue is limited, tossed off as unimportant, or remains unspoken while glances and gestures are clearly fraught with discomfort, uncertainty, fear, and, occasionally, humor and affection. The physicality of emotions emerges in a demand for accountability, a rage that leads K to throw herself at her father while her family members use all their strength to force her back. As striking as these full body lunges are, the stoic stillness of the father (Alain Anglaret) is equally gripping.

The family gathering provides a frame for our journey into K’s mind, one that is illuminated by cinematic techniques, including blocks of light that move with Arthur Bison’s original music, allowing the performers to appear and disappear in choreographic patterns that are both hypnotic and disturbing. In one scene, a bride (Alba Faivre) and groom (Nicolas Lourdelle) take turns sitting in a chair to speak to a therapist who is concealed behind a wall of smoke. After the therapist offers advice that consists of indistinguishable grunts and moans, the couple step through the wall but are pushed back, with only the therapist’s hand and arm emerging through the haze to reprimand them to stay on their side.

Those stark contrasts — between one side of a wall and the other, light and dark, humor and heartache, wispy memories and life’s mundane realities — are the axis around which “Shadows Cast” pivots.

Together, these pieces add up to an emotionally potent theatrical experience. Boitel’s storytelling and the circus routines are integrated so beautifully with Tristan Baudoin’s brilliant lighting and set design they deepen the impact of this evening of theater in a way that will haunt you long after it ends.

SHADOWS CAST

Directed and choreographed by Raphaëlle Boitel. Lighting and set design by Tristan Baudoin. Original music by Arthur Bison. Sound design by Nicolas Gardel. Presented by ArtsEmerson. At the Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Theatre, 559 Washington St. Through April 2. Tickets from $25. www.artsemerson.org





