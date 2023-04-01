33rd First Literacy Spelling Bee raises over $230k to support adult literacy

A team of investment bankers proved they’re also good spellers by winning the 33rd First Literacy Spelling Bee that helped to raise over $230,000 for the Boston-based nonprofit.

A total of 21 teams made up of families, community groups and corporations battled to correctly spell prescriptivism, hartebeest, and other not-so-common words.

Each three-member team paid a $3,500 entry fee to compete in the bee, which was held in-person for the first time in two years. Money raised is used to fund First Literacy’s adult education programs.

Advertisement

“This event isn’t just about a spelling bee competition – which of course is fun – but more importantly, it’s about the adult learners who we support across the state of Massachusetts,” Terry Witherell, First Literacy’s executive director, said in a statement. “There are a lot of adults who are looking for literacy resources. We know how to help them, but we don’t have enough resources.”

The nonprofit provides workshops, grants for new programs, and scholarships for adults to seek higher education, all in the name of improving literacy. An estimated 17 percent of adults in Massachusetts are at-risk for difficulty using and comprehending print material, the statement said.

Julia Dupere, who was raised in East Boston attended First Literacy’s programs and shared her story with participants of the bee.

Through First Literacy, Dupere said she “gained confidence in my ability to succeed in my educational journey - knowing there were people and resources available to help me and support me.”

Dupere currently works as a veterinary technician and hopes to transfer to the University of Massachusetts BostonLong term, she’d like to get a degree in veterinary medicine, she said.

Advertisement

The spelling bee is First Literacy’s largest annual fund-raiser. During this year’s competition, former board chair Jeff Beale received the First Literacy Champion Award, which honors longtime supporters of the organization’s work, the statement said.

“There are so many worthwhile charities and nonprofits in the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the thing I like to say is, adult literacy is something we know how to solve,” Beale said during the event, according to the statement. “We can’t fix a lot of issues, but we can fix this. If we continue to raise money, support innovative adult basic education programs, and enhance the adult literacy training for teachers - this is the one problem we can solve.”









Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.