‘An expensive state.’ Healey says tax and budget plans will help struggling seniors

In a stop Wednesday at a senior center run by the Canton Council on Aging, she listened to concerns about the rising cost of living in Massachusetts, and promised to step up efforts to provide relief for struggling low-income seniors while also slowing the outflow of tax-burdened retirees to lower cost states such as Florida and North Carolina.

CANTON — As she awaits the House’s response to her $1 billion tax relief package, Governor Maura Healey visited with some older residents this past week to talk up the tax breaks and other benefits she argued her tax and budget plans would deliver for seniors.

“People are living longer,” the governor said in an interview after her visit. “This is an expensive state for people. And we need to do everything we can to make life more affordable for seniors as they age.”

House Speaker Ron Mariano said Thursday that his chamber would release its own tax relief proposal in the coming weeks.

Some progressive Democrats are questioning whether Healey’s measures would go far enough, and whether tax relief to more affluent older residents who might flee the state could drain revenue that could help those who can’t afford housing, food, fuel, and transportation.

But in the interview, the governor said, “We need to do both.”

Healey also discussed her views and priorities on a range of senior issues, including pending legislation that would allow medical aid in dying for terminally ill residents, preparations for a next pandemic, and the possibility of rebranding the state executive office of elder affairs.

But her primary focus now is on affordability for older residents. Her tax relief plan would double from $1,200 to $2,400 a “senior circuit breaker,” the maximum credit homeowners and renters can claim to offset property taxes. That would benefit more than 100,000 residents over 65.

She also pledged relief for “seniors generally who are trying to make decisions right now about where they’re going to live,” she said. One of her proposals would revamp the state’s estate tax — often cited as a reason retirees relocate to lower-tax states — by eliminating taxes on estates valued at $3 million or less through tax credits worth as much as $182,000.

“It’s about affordability, and it’s about Massachusetts competitiveness,” Healey said in the interview.

Healey has waged a public relations campaign to build support for her tax package, which she unveiled in Lynn in late February, flanked by a single mother and a woman responsible for taking care of her elderly father. She’s pitched the plan in a radio interview and to business leaders at both the Greater Boston and Springfield chambers of commerce.

She has also testified twice before legislative committees on its merits, most recently on Tuesday. She was accompanied by local officials and business leaders, including a Salem senior and city official who touted her plan to restructure the estate tax.

Healey’s proposal for a more generous senior circuit breaker credit mirrors one her predecessor, former governor Charlie Baker, pushed last year. Lawmakers, too, embraced hiking the credit before ultimately scuttling plans for a tax relief package last fall.

But Healey’s package also offers a different approach to helping multi-generational families: a tax credit that would enable adult children to claim parents living with them as dependents and provide a $600 credit for each.

At an earlier stop at the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation on Wednesday, the governor and Jennifer Maddox, her undersecretary for housing and community development, announced more than $60 million in funding for 450 affordable housing units for low-income seniors and others at a dozen sites across the state.

The governor’s budget, released in March, includes $595 million, a 6 percent increase, for home care programs that help tens of thousands of older residents “age in place”; and $26 million, a 4 percent increase, for local councils on aging. It also includes more money for senior nutrition and adult protective services programs responding to elder abuse.

But critics have questioned if the benefits in Healey’s tax and spending proposals would be distributed equitably.

At the State House hearing Tuesday, Representative Erika Uyterhoeven, a Somerville Democrat, noted that someone with a dependent would get $600 a year and a low-income senior could get $1,200 a year under Healey’s plan. “But if you have an estate worth over $3 million, because of the credit system and how the cliff is removed, you’ll get $182,000,” she said. “That doesn’t sound equitable to me.”

Senator Lydia Edwards, an East Boston Democrat, said she agreed with restructuring the state’s estate tax, but more gradually than Healey’s proposal. Edwards suggested raising the eligibility threshold in steps over five years or a decade, arguing that immediately boosting it to $3 million, from the current $1 million, would go “too far.” Edwards also called for more generous tax relief for those who are struggling.

”All of the incredible proposals — the rents increase, the senior circuit breaker, student loans, so on and so forth — I want to see them doubled, if not tripled,” Edwards said.

In her interview with The Globe, the governor also weighed in on other issues relevant to seniors:

⋅She expressed general support for bills in the Legislature that would allow terminally ill patients to obtain drugs that would end their lives. But she stopped short of a commitment to sign such a bill without “appropriate guardrails” to ensure patients make informed decisions and to protect medical professionals who’d prescribe lethal medicines.

Late last year, the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts ruled the state constitution does not protect a right to what justices termed “physician-assisted suicide.” That effectively kicked a decision on the contentious issue to the state Legislature. Nine other states, along with Washington, D.C., have already approved medical aid in dying.

“I recognize it’s a very painful and personal decision,” Healey said. “And I have deep sympathies for families who are confronting this. I hope that through the legislative process, we can get to a place where people are afforded the opportunity for relief if they seek it.”

⋅Healey said she and Kate Walsh, her secretary of health and human services, will work to rebuild a “decimated” labor force in hospitals, nursing homes, and home health care to prepare for new outbreaks or a future pandemic.

She also said state officials “need to be nimble enough to put resources where they need to be,” suggesting a push for public health funding that could boost decentralized vaccinations. “As we saw through COVID,” she said, “a mega-site [for vaccinations] wasn’t always the best option.”

⋅The governor said she’s open to changing the name of the state executive office of elder affairs. With some contending the word “elderly” carries a negative connotation, many aging organizations across the country have rebranded. Close to home, a city agency known for a half-century as Boston’s Commission on Affairs of the Elderly formally changed its name in 2019 to the Age Strong Commission.

“What we call things does matter,” the governor said.

The elder affairs office is conducting market research to understand what older adults think about the agency’s name, how they connect with its services, and how they want to receive information.

Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this story.

































