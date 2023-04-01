‘Anybody need tickets?’: At Opening Day, an anachronistic part of the Fenway experience returns

So he made a sign: “Diehards need 2 tix.” Walking down Lansdowne Street with his 13-year-old son, Nicolas, hours before the first pitch on Thursday, he was approached by no fewer than five men within a minute-and-a-half looking to sell him tickets.

Drury, though, is a Sox fan and tries to make Opening Day at Fenway Park every year. But this year, he didn’t have tickets.

Eric Drury made the 100-plus mile journey from Southington, Conn., to see a baseball game. It’s a part of New England that he describes as the border belt between Red Sox nation and Yankees country.

Eric Drury (right) of Southington, Conn., spoke with a ticket hawker about the price for Red Sox tickets. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“What do you want to spend?” one asked him.

Baseball is back, and, amid the annual rite that is Opening Day at Fenway, so were the guys — and they did appear to be all men — plying in a decidedly old school form of capitalism: ticket scalping.

According to city data, hawking tickets outside event venues in Boston appears to be a slice of city life that is technically illegal but tolerated, like jaywalking or double parking.

A request to Boston police for citations or charges related to illegal ticket resells in the last five years came back with nothing. And a database for Boston Regional Intelligence Center, a police intelligence gathering operation, produced just three incidents related to selling tickets on the street in the city within that time frame. That’s it — three incidents in five years.

For Drury, who has watched the Red Sox at their home ballpark for a quarter-century, street-level ticket resellers are as much a part of the Fenway experience as the smell of grilled sausage wafting from the carts positioned around the grounds.

But on this day, Drury and his son walked away without buying from the resellers, even though each one was willing to part with their tickets for below face value.

Drury chocked up the low ticket prices on the secondary market to low expectations for the Red Sox season — Drury himself is frustrated with the team’s offseason moves, or lack thereof — or the chilly weather. It was in the 30s before the first pitch but felt colder in the shade.

“I’m hoping that somebody’s coming here and . . . don’t want to sit in the cold,” he said, “and I buy them some beers or throw them some money or whatever.”

A ticker hawker showed his Red Sox tickets for sale outside Fenway Park. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The hustle and bustle of Opening Day in Boston brought with it a flurry of commerce. Programs were going for $5, sausages for $12. You could buy a leopard print Sox hat for $45, or a gaudy plastic chain with the team’s iconic “B” for the same amount. Replica jerseys were going for $200. Red Sox socks could be yours for $25. Many years after they were first introduced to Sox fans, one sidewalk stall in the heart of Kenmore Square was still pushing “Yankees Suck” shirts for $25. Inside one bar, martinis were $17.

Any vendor selling merchandise in Boston is required to have a hawkers and peddlers license. Similarly, there are rules that are supposed to govern the reselling of tickets.

Under state law, anyone who resells tickets must be licensed to do so. Unlicensed resellers can be fined up to $500, and, after the third offense, they could be imprisoned up to a year.

To apply for a license, resellers are supposed to provide the state a copy of a government identification, two affidavits or recommendations from two “reputable Massachusetts citizens,” and a $250 licensing fee. Applicants must also submit to a criminal background check. The license is good for a calendar year. But, according to a state spokesman, there are only four licensed ticket resellers registered with the state.

And, even if they have one, licensed ticket resellers are supposed to purchase their tickets either directly from a venue or from a licensed ticket seller or reseller.

There are also rules about how much a ticket reseller can charge: no more than $2 over face value, but crucially that doesn’t include service fees, which may include “costs attributable to resale” such as postage and long distance phone calls.

The state law’s purpose, said Natasha Varyani, a professor at New England Law-Boston, is “to make sure that people have the same access to events.”

”Tickets can be resold but not at a price that’s substantially higher than what the face value of the ticket is, except for, and this is a big exception, the fees,” she said. “It leaves the door open for what can be included in the fee.”

Recently, Ticketmaster, the world’s largest ticket seller, was on the hot seat with federal lawmakers who debated making tickets non-transferable to cut down on over-priced resells and requiring more transparency in ticket fees.

Jim Holzman, CEO of Ace Ticket, recently ticked off the differences between the resellers operating outside Fenway and his own ticket selling operation. His company, he said, is licensed with the state, offers consumer protections against fraud, and pays taxes.

“It’s buying a Rolex watch on the street versus a Rolex watch dealer,” he said in a phone interview.

But some of the ticket-men working the streets on Opening Day say companies like Holzman’s have undercut their business. The digitization of tickets in recent years also complicates their trade.

Most waved away questions about how much money they could make in one day selling tickets outside Fenway. Names were not forthcoming for reasons that are probably obvious.

“In the ‘80s, there was tons of money to be made,” said one man asking the crowd if they needed tickets. “No StubHub, no Seat Geek.”

He lamented how much it costs for beverages inside Fenway, and, gesturing toward a team box office, remarked: “They’re the real scalpers.”

Another man acknowledged street ticket peddlers were an anachronism in today’s age.

“We’re like cab drivers with Uber and Lyft,” he said. “We’re obsolete.”

Another said he had been busted by police for hawking tickets about 50 times in his life, but the last time it happened was more than 20 years ago.

Another man asking people if they wanted to buy tickets had similar sentiments: “It’s all over, because of digital tickets, it’s all over.” Later, he lamented that there was no American flag on a flagpole on the Jersey Street side of Fenway. He was adamant that the flag should not only be there, but should be at half-staff in recognition of the death of local civil rights icon Mel King and a recent mass shooting in Nashville. He was complaining about the oversight to anyone who would listen.

“Put that in the paper,” he said. Less than 15 minutes later, a flag was up on the pole at half-staff.

Closer to the start of the game, a man in a fluorescent yellow knit cap and shades repeated his mantra outside the Cask ‘n Flagon: “Anybody need tickets? Tickets. Anybody need tickets? Tickets.”

Seas of people decked out in Red Sox garb walked by him, paying him no mind.

And Drury, the guy from Connecticut who showed up to Fenway without tickets on Thursday? He got into the game with his son. They sat behind one of the bullpens.

He bought the tickets online for $10.

