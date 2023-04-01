Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Bristol County: In Fairhaven, two snowy egrets, two greater yellowlegs and a short-eared owl at Winsegansett Marsh, a glaucous gull at Fort Phoenix State Reservation, a clapper rail. A glossy ibis at Nasketucket Bay State Reservation.

Last week saw an interesting early arrival of swallows, most notably a cliff swallow in Mashpee and Northern rough-winged swallows in various scattered locations, snowy egrets in several coastal locations, a continued scattering of black vultures, a lingering Western grebe in Mashpee, an unusual record for Eurasian wigeons in Hampshire County, and the continuing presence of a Townsend’s solitaire in Carver.

Cape Cod: A remarkably early spring swallow festival at Santuit Pond in Mashpee, where a very early cliff swallow led the pack, along with three barn swallows, two Northern rough-winged swallows and two purple martins. These are all species that seldom appear before early April. Other early arrivals included five snowy egrets at West Dennis Beach and another one at Bell’s Neck in Harwich, where a lesser yellowlegs and a ruby-crowned kinglet were also spotted. A lingering Western grebe at Johns Pond in Mashpee, a continuing willet at Red River Beach in Harwich, a black-headed gull at Eugenia Fortes Beach in Barnstable and an American bittern in Barnstable, six red crossbills at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and four red crossbills at Wiley Park in Eastham.

Essex County: Single eared grebes at Niles Beach, five greater yellowlegs at Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary, an orange-crowned warbler and a brown thrasher in Nahant, a thick-billed murre in Gloucester harbor and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Appleton Farms in Ipswich.

Franklin County: Six Northern shovelers at Barton Cove and four white-crowned sparrows along Hadley Road in Sunderland.

Hampden County: Two Northern rough-winged swallows at the Longmeadow Flats area in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: A great egret at Brookside Cemetery in Easthampton, a continuing Eurasian wigeon in Hatfield, a great egret, and a Northern rough-winged swallow.

Martha’s Vineyard: Two snowy egrets in Oak Bluffs and a common raven near Menemsha Pond.

Middlesex County: A red-necked grebe at Lake Nagog in Littleton, a sandhill crane in Concord, a black-crowned night-heron in Medford, a barn swallow and a Northern rough-winged swallow in Weston, and an orange-crowned warbler at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Nantucket: A lingering tufted duck and 16 Northern shovelers at the Massasoit Bridge, an American bittern at Hummock Pond, and two snowy egrets at Madaket.

Norfolk County: Two piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, a king eider at Black Rock Beach in Cohasset, three blue-winged teal in Medway, two black vultures in Wrentham, three black vultures in Westwood, and a palm warbler at Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary.

Plymouth County: A Townsend’s solitaire at the Atwood Reservoir Wildlife Management Area in Carver, two black vultures in Rochester, five sandhill cranes and five Northern rough-winged swallows at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, five Northern rough-winged swallows along Snipatuit Road in Rochester, and a white-crowned sparrow at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary.

Suffolk County: Ten manx shearwaters off Revere Beach, seven razorbills off Georges Island, two Iceland gulls at Deer Island and an Iceland gull at the Boston Fish Pier, a rough-legged hawk at the Boston Logan International Airport, a redhead at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker at the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: A pectoral sandpiper at the Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area, three continuing trumpeter swans visible from School Street in Northbridge, three black vultures in Athol, two black vultures in North Brookfield, and two Barrow’s goldeneyes in Sterling.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.