Boston band says they’re okay after ceiling caves in at Illinois venue during tornado

About 260 people attended the concert, where Revocation and three other bands were in the lineup to perform.

A 50-year-old man was pulled from the rubble and died and 40 people were injured, including two people with life-threatening injuries, after the roof collapsed at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Ill, according to officials.

Members of the Boston-based heavy metal band Revocation told fans on social media that they are okay after a tornado caused the ceiling to cave in at an Illinois theater where they were scheduled to perform Friday night.

Revocation, described as a “Boston-based progressive death metal outfit” on their website, expressed condolences for the man who died in a post on Instagram Friday afternoon.

“Our thoughts go out to everyone injured in the natural disaster that took place last night in Belvidere and we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person that tragically lost their life at the venue,” the band said in the post.

Revocation was scheduled to play Saturday night in Joliet, Ill., but the show was postponed to Wednesday, the band said.

The band, formed in 2006, is headed by guitarist and vocalist David Davidson with Brett Bamberger on bass and vocals, and Ash Pearson on drums. Attempts to reach the band for further comment Saturday night were unsuccessful.

After the tornado struck the area, the band took to Instagram late Friday night to alert fans about the disaster and said they were okay.

“ER crews are still attending to the injured and assessing the situation,” the band said in the Friday post. “Everyone in the bands and crew are safe. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this disaster.”

The tornado that hit Belvidere was one of possibly dozens to strike numerous towns and cities across the South and Midwest Friday night into early Saturday morning, leaving at least 21 people dead and a wide scope of damage across a large swath of the country.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





