Hundreds of high school girls dress for prom, walk the red carpet at Hynes

Fitting rooms and seamstresses were available to allow the girls to be sure dresses of their choice fit just right.

The gowns were complemented by dress shoes, party purses, and sparkling jewelry, all at no cost to hundreds of high school girls as part of the Belle of the Ball boutique day held by the nonprofit Caring Partners.

Long, voluminous skirts; sleek mermaid silhouettes; and plenty of sequins — more than 3,000 prom dresses in a range of colors, hung on racks by the entrance of a room at Hynes Convention Center on Saturday.

When they were ready in their new gowns, they walked down a red carpet, cheered by peers, teachers, and volunteers.

Laura Lagares had her picture taken by a professional photographer on the red carpet as part of the event. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Laura Lagares, 18, a senior at Lawrence High School International Academy, chose a wine-colored, sequined dress for her April 19 prom.

“This experience has been amazing,” she said. “I feel like I am in a movie right now.”

Assisting the girls were personal shoppers, volunteers who helped them find the dress that was right for them. One of them, Jenn Conley, said she has been a volunteer in about eight Belle of the Ball boutique days.

“I have [worked in] a bunch of different roles and my favorite is definitely being a personal shopper,” Conley said. “Everyone deserves to feel special and that is what we get to do for them today.”

The dresses and accessories — some new, some used — were donated at more than 70 stores run by the nonprofit’s partners, Anton’s Cleaners, Enterprise Bank, and Jordan’s Furniture. Macy’s donated 2,000 dresses, which still had tags on them, according to organizers.

More than a thousand girls were invited, and at least 800 had walked through the Convention Center’s doors by the end of the day, according to organizers.

To participate in the event, girls have to be referred by school administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, a social service agency, or clergy members.

Michelle Verzi, a history teacher who was accompanying Lawrence High School students, said this was her seventh time at the event.

“They are having a great time and, honestly, other than prom and graduation, I think this is the highlight of the year,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”

Girls came on school buses from high schools including Lawrence High School, Nashua High School South, Nashua High School North, and Boston Latin Academy, according to organizers.

Hundreds of dresses were on display at Hynes Convention Center. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Other schools represented at the event included KIPP Academy Lynn Collegiate, Charlestown High School, Cristo Rey Boston High School, and Lowell High School, among at least two dozen others, according to organizers.

More than 5,500 girls have been outfitted for proms since Belle of the Ball began in 2005, according to a statement by Caring Partners. Founded by Anton’s Cleaners chief operating officer Arthur Anton Jr., the event started with 100 girls at a Simmons University gymnasium, he said in an interview.

“We’re a dry cleaning business. There are used dresses that we can clean and make new again, so we thought ‘wow, this is a great opportunity to give back to the community,’ ” he said. “Girls need to go to their prom and they couldn’t afford it. It’s way too expensive and we felt that this was the right thing for us.”

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.