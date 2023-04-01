Revere man critically injured Friday night in Chelsea hit-and-run

The man was found near 1012 Broadway lying unresponsive on the road, with McDonald’s food scattered around , said Chelsea Police Detective Captain David Betz in an e-mail. There is a McDonald’s less than half a mile away, but it is unclear if the man had been there, Betz said.

Police said they found the vehicle believed to be involved parked about 7 miles away in Saugus.

A 59-year-old Revere man was in serious condition after a red SUV struck him in Chelsea Friday night and left the scene, police said.

Responding to several 911 calls, police, fire and emergency medical services arrived shortly after 8:30 p.m. and took the man to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, police said.

The man remained hospitalized in serious condition Saturday, Betz said.

The red SUV left the scene after the crash, according to the statement.

The vehicle found in Saugus was towed to a police facility for forensic examination, Betz said.

Betz said they are not releasing the address where the vehicle was found.

The incident remains under investigation. State Police investigators are assisting with the forensic examination and, along with Chelsea detectives, looking for video footage of the incident, Betz said.

Police may charge the driver if and when there is enough evidence, Betz said.









