Roadways, recreational areas closed over weekend for filming

Multiple roadways and recreational areas in Boston and Cambridge will be closed over the weekend to accommodate “third party filming,” according to a statement by the State Department of Conservation and Recreation. Parking restrictions will also be in place in Cambridge, the statement said.
On Saturday, closures will be in the area of the Charles River Esplanade, including:
- Storrow Drive at Charles Circle, Westbound, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Intermittent closures along the Esplanade’s pedestrian walking paths from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Pedestrians may experience delays or be directed to a detour route,” the statement said.
- The Miriam and Sidney Stoneman Playground from dawn until 5 p.m.
- The Esplanade Playspace from dawn to 11 a.m.
On Sunday, closures will include:
- In Boston, Massachusetts Avenue exit ramps from Storrow Drive from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- In Cambridge, Memorial Drive from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Vassar Street and westbound traffic will be detoured to Binney Street, the statement said, and parking restrictions will be in place at Memorial Drive and Cambridge Parkway.
“Closures will be clearly marked and DCR Rangers and a police detail will be onsite,” the statement said.
The statement did not explain what was being filmed, and Department of Conservation and Recreation could not be reached for comment Saturday morning.
