Softball tournament honoring Boston Marathon victim Krystle Campbell to hold final games

Teams from Arlington Catholic High School, Billerica Memorial High School, Swampscott High School, and Medford High School will compete April 15 and 16 at Columbus Park, Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent wrote in her weekly memo posted Friday .

On the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings, the city of Medford will host its final Krystle Campbell Memorial Softball Tournament honoring the former Medford High player killed in the April 15, 2013 tragedy.

This undated photo provided by the family shows Krystle Campbell. Campbell, 29, a restaurant manager from Medford, Mass., was among the people killed in the explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 15, 2013, in Boston.

The same four teams have competed in the tournament every year. Campbell, 29, was one of three victims killed, and hundreds more injured, when two bombs went off near the marathon’s finish line on Boylston Street.

Campbell was a 2001 graduate of Medford High School, where she played on the Mustangs’ softball team. She attended the University of Massachusetts at Boston, before taking a job as a restaurant manager, the Globe reported.

The memorial softball tournament returned last year following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money raised during the tournament goes toward a scholarship named for Campbell for students who attend UMass Boston.

Sponsors and raffle prize donations are still being sought for the tournament, according to the memo. Those interested can email mhsvarsitysoftball22@gmail.com.

