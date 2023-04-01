State agrees to $40m settlement in police sergeant promotion exam bias suit

Rosanna Cavallaro, a professor at Suffolk University Law School, said the effects of the settlement will not be felt immediately, but she expects that it ultimately will have sweeping implications for police and the people that they serve.

The agreement, which could affect roughly 600 current and former police officers, also calls for the state to create a new test that better measures the skills “critical to the position of sergeant,” according to the text of the settlement, which was filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.

The state has agreed to pay $40 million to settle a long-running discrimination suit brought by police officers who argued that the state’s police sergeant promotional exam is discriminatory against Black and Hispanic candidates.

Advertisement

“It is a big deal, and it is a long time in coming,” Cavallaro said. “It’s an acknowledgment of past wrongs. ... People’s careers were thwarted, their advancement was slower than they deserved it to be.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins is expected to decide whether to approve the settlement during a May 10 hearing.

In October, Wilkins ruled that the promotional exam was a “discriminatory process” against Black and Hispanic candidates for police sergeant positions in departments across Massachusetts.

The state’s Human Resources Division administered the tests knowing that they had an “unnecessary, plain and obvious adverse impact upon Blacks and Hispanics, compared to White candidates,” Wilkins wrote in his decision.

And the state “continued to use the same, unnecessarily discriminatory format,” even when it could have implemented better tests, he wrote.

According to the terms of the settlement, Black and Hispanic Boston police officers who are determined to be eligible for the settlement will be awarded at least $60,000 each.

In communities outside Boston with “minority shortfalls” — where it is believed officers of color would have been promoted if not for the state’s test — eligible officers will receive at least $45,000. Officers in communities where there were no shortfalls in promotions and who are part of the settlement will receive $5,000.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to resolve this longstanding litigation with meaningful and substantial compensation as outlined in the proposed settlement,” Attorney General Andrea Campbell said in a statement. “My office and I will continue to work with all interested parties to ensure that police hiring and promotion are more equitable and fair across the Commonwealth.”

Karissa Hand, a spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey, said in a statement that the administration is committed “to ensuring fairness and equity” in law enforcement and its promotions process.

“We will move expeditiously to implement this settlement once approved” by the court, Hand said Saturday afternoon.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, one of the attorneys who worked on the case, hailed the settlement as a victory for the affected officers.

“The state has unnecessarily fought this case for more than a decade, holding Black and Brown officers back from professional growth in service to their communities,” Liss-Riordan said in a statement. “And the public has lost out for years on having police departments whose senior ranks are more reflective of the communities they serve.”

Liss-Riordan, in her statement, also obliquely criticized Healey, who was attorney general for much of the time the case wound its way through the courts.

“I am pleased that this attorney general has disagreed with her predecessor who fought these officers and defended this discriminatory exam at enormous cost to taxpayers. This case could have and should have been resolved years ago, and doing so would have saved the taxpayers a lot of money and these officers a lot of time,” Liss-Riordan said.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Lopes, the president of the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, said the settlement shows that police promotion exams have been “a barrier to leadership and advancement for BIPOC individuals.”

“The victors in [the] decision have historically and systematically been denied access to opportunity, to hiring, to promotion, to command staff status and to the pathways of possibility that have been readily afforded to other groups,” Lopes said in a statement.

The class action lawsuit, which stretches back more than a decade, was brought by plaintiffs who were either not promoted to sergeant or experienced a significant delay in promotions due to their exam scores.

The suit focused on exams that were administered between 2005 and 2012, and involved officers from Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Lowell, Methuen, Springfield, and Worcester, along with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police.

A candidate’s test score could have a profound impact on a police officer’s career and could mean the difference between a promotion or being passed over for one, Wilkins wrote in October.

Expert witnesses who testified in the case said people of color generally have fewer opportunities to participate in the education system, take tests, and become good exam takers, he said. Average performance on tests, they said, can be impacted by socioeconomic differences, structural racism, and a “lack of access to opportunity,” according to Wilkins.

Advertisement

Candidates’ scores on the police sergeant promotional exam relied heavily on how well they performed on multiple-choice questions. Eighty percent of a score was based on responses to that part of the test, while the remainder came from experience and education, according to Wilkins.

Test scores that differ by as little as one point aren’t connected to an officer’s potential ability as a police sergeant, Wilkins wrote, but instead may reflect fewer chances to complete exams.

The promotional exams “measure a candidate’s test-taking skills, abstract knowledge and ability to memorize source material,” Wilkins wrote. “A sergeant does not need these skills in practice.”

Cavallaro, the Suffolk law professor, said she hopes changes in how police officers are assessed for promotions will encourage more officers to advance their abilities and seek the opportunity to demonstrate their fitness for additional responsibilities.

“We hope that by identifying a broader array of skills and experiences [through the exam], we’re going to see police forces that better reflect the communities that they police,” Cavallaro said. “That’s really the goal here.”

Matt Stout and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.