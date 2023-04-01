SUV crashes into two State Police cruisers on Route 24 in Avon

The Jeep was ahead of the SUV and had slowed as it was moving over when the crash happened.

The man, who is from Middleborough, was driving a 2014 Dodge Journeyin the southbound lane at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler at about 8:55 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

A 37-year-old man was cited for traffic violations after he allegedly lost control of his SUV and crashed into two State Police cruisers parked in the breakdown lane on Route 24 south in Avon Saturday morning, State Police said.

Advertisement

The SUV then rolled over into both cruisers, State Police said. The two State Troopers at the scene were conducting a motor vehicle stop at the time and were standing outside of the cruisers.

“Both Troopers were able to avoid getting hit by the Dodge,” State Police said. “The Jeep driver, a 31-year-old Raynham woman, was not injured.”

One of the cruisers sustained moderate rear-end damage, State Police said. The other sustained major driver side damage.

The Dodge Journey had major damage and the Jeep Wrangler, moderate damage, State Police said. Both cruisers and the Dodge were towed from the scene.

The man was cited for speeding, following too close, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, marked lanes violation, and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, State Police said.

The man was not identified because the State Police has a policy against releasing the identities of those who receive citations but are not arrested, Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail.

It’s not known if the man received a citation at the scene, or if one will be mailed to him, Procopio said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.