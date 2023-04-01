Wisconsin court mega-fight crashes to an end, with a Trump coda

“If they can do this to a former president of the United States, they can come after every single one of us,” Scott Presler said, stoking the group’s anger before turning to the matter that had brought him to Wisconsin in the first place: an acrimonious Supreme Court race that both sides agree could change the course of the state, and maybe the 2024 election.

MADISON, Wis. — Several hours after the news of former president Donald Trump’s indictment broke, a right-wing activist who was on the grounds of the US Capitol on Jan. 6 took the stage here in front of a group of suit-wearing college Republicans.

“You electing Justice Dan Kelly,” urged Presler, “would be a slap in the face to everyone cheering on this indictment.”

The race here, which pits the conservative Kelly against a liberal Milwaukee circuit court judge named Janet Protasiewicz, is supposed to be nonpartisan, and ostensibly remains that way. But it has turned into a diehard brawl that will determine the ideological balance of the state’s highest court, which is likely to directly affect abortion rights, redistricting, and voting rules in the next presidential election. It has smashed spending records for judicial contests, drawing some $45 million from political parties and third-party groups, according to WisPolitics — a stunning sum for a statewide, off-year, springtime election.

And while the Trump indictment is unlikely to markedly reshape a contest in which the airwaves are already drenched with ads and early voting is well underway, Republicans who have cast the race as an unfair attack on their focused pursuit of political power seized on it as a flashpoint they hope will motivate their voters in the race’s final days.

“It’ll infuriate and bring up our emotion that we’ve got to get out and vote, because we are being walked on,” said Dan Ireland, a semi-retired truck driver and GOP activist in a Keep America Great Hat who turned out to see Kelly in downtown Fond du Lac on Friday.

Democrats in Wisconsin say it is they who have been walked on, ever since former governor Scott Walker took office in 2011. Walker weakened their sources of political strength like unions, and Republicans drew up legislative maps so slanted that the GOP controls nearly two-thirds of the House and Senate, even though the state tends to deliver close margins in statewide elections. Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, is stuck governing largely by veto, although a special Senate election also on Tuesday’s ballot in the Milwaukee suburbs could deliver Republicans their veto-proof majority in that chamber.

“Wisconsin essentially can’t become a democracy until we have a Supreme Court that actually focuses on the law and freedom and democracy and the constitution, instead of just advancing the Republicans’ legislative agenda,” Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said.

Democrats are hoping that a Protasiewicz win will touch off a domino effect that could weaken the Republicans’ grip on the state’s levers of power and even the playing field. A liberal court majority, they hope, would be inclined to throw out the legislative maps and perhaps redraw Congressional districts too, helping Democrats pick up a seat or two; expand voting rights ahead of 2024; and, crucially, support expansion of abortion rights in a state that reverted to its 1849 abortion ban overnight when Roe v. Wade fell.

Protasiewicz has made a habit of speaking bluntly about the real-world stakes of the race, emphasizing her support for abortion rights and “fair” maps in a way that has helped Democrats generate fund-raising and excitement about the race. She has significantly outraised him in direct contributions, according to campaign finance filings, although the gap between the two narrows when outside spending is considered.

“I decided to run for this seat for really one simple reason, and that is to ensure that far right-wing extremists do not hijack our Supreme Court,” she said at a lightly attended forum at a Milwaukee college campus last week, where she said she could not talk about specific cases but could discuss her values. “Every single issue you care about is likely to come in front of our Wisconsin Supreme Court in the next number of years.”

Republicans have pushed back with a sharp-edged campaign that depicts Protasiewicz as too political and warns of an imminent “downfall of the republic.” Kelly insists he would be a boring judge, but he has called his opponent a liar, blasted her sentencing decisions, and run an ad intentionally styled like the famous George H.W. Bush “Willie Horton” ad that damaged Michael Dukakis’s presidential ambitions. His caustic rhetoric has drawn a public rebuke from the victims in one of the cases Protasiewicz presided over.

“She’s willing to steal the authority that you gave to the Legislature,” Kelly said Friday at a local GOP office in Fond du Lac, where a “Don’t tread on me” flag hung on the wall. “I think she’s looking down her nose at you, she’s saying she doesn’t trust you to develop good public policy.”

And while Kelly, a former Supreme Court justice who was appointed to the court in 2016 and lost his seat four years later, speaks frequently about the importance of impartiality on the court, he has a long record of involvement with conservative organizations, has worked with conservative groups, and counts endorsements from anti-abortion groups. His allies have been more direct about the connection they see between the race and 2024.

“If we don’t [elect Dan Kelly], then 2024 is going to be way more difficult. Everything’s going to be stacked against us, every institution’s going to be stacked against us,” said Billy Blathras, the chair of the Wisconsin Federation of College Republicans, speaking before Presler at the event in Madison.

The race is playing out in the long shadow of election denialism, which left a deep impression on the state’s Republican politics, spawning a long investigation and a concerted push to “decertify” the state’s 2020 election vote.

Democrats have worked hard to emphasize Kelly’s ties to that movement, highlighting Kelly’s legal work for the state Republican Party when it was devising its fake electors scheme, which has also been the subject of extensive reporting by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Kelly’s spokesman told the paper that a client’s views don’t reflect their lawyer’s). They also point to the millions of dollars spent by Richard Uilhein, the conservative donor who has backed election denying causes across the country, on his behalf.

In 2020, a conservative justice, Brian Hagedorn, sided with the three liberal justices in a Trump-brought case that could have thrown the election into chaos if it had gone the other way; they warn that Kelly might have turned the minority into a majority in a case like that.

“Voting integrity is at stake,” said Justice Rebecca Dallet, a liberal justice on the court, in an interview. “Absolutely, democracy is at stake.”

Republicans returning their ballots early in recent days described the election as a chance to preserve Walker’s legacy and enshrine their power.

“If she wins, we’ll have a very pro-abortion court, and Act 10 will be overruled,” said Ron Mohorek, after he cast his ballot in the suburb of Delafield. Act 10 is the Walker-backed law that weakened unions in the state.

In Waunaukee, a Madison suburb, Cathy Kunes, 63, said she was voting in a spring judicial election for the first time she could recall because the stakes seemed so high. She cast a ballot for Protasiewicz, hoping to expand abortion rights and end gerrymandering.

“I’ve become much more active voting-wise over the last number of years, especially with Trump and all of his shenanigans.”

Republicans have signaled in recent days that they will seek ways to neutralize Protasiewicz if she wins. Some allies of Kelly have suggested she should recuse herself on abortion cases, or other matters on which she has made her view known. The Republican running in the 8th district, the Senate race that could give Republicans a veto-proof supermajority, has said he would consider impeaching her .

“I thought that was a little surprising, given the fact that I have not yet been elected,” Protasiewicz said. “It almost made me wonder if he thinks I’m going to be elected.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.