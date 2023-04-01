Voices from the many threads Mel King wove into Boston’s fabric

He left in each one of us the seeds of the change required for love to be the answer and the question. I will be forever grateful for his presence in joy, in sorrow, in moments of fear and of courage. So lucky we were to have him as a teacher, as an example. He made us better than we thought we were, more fearless than anyone expected, and more joyful than we probably deserved, though he would probably have said that we deserved even more.

In a 2004 Globe interview, Mel King, who died this week at 94 , said, “We just need to hold hands and understand that love is the question and the answer.”

Miren Uriarte

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a professor emeritus of human services and the founding director of the Mauricio Gastón Institute for Latino Community Development and Public Policy at the University of Massachusetts Boston. She was a member of the Boston School Committee from 2015 to 2019.

King marched with the LGBTQ community when no one else would

Having had the opportunity to work with Mel King on housing and community economic development issues from the 1970s through the 1990s, I am grateful to have had such a visionary, honest, and courageous mentor. Another aspect of the Rainbow Coalition he envisioned was inclusion of the lesbian and gay community, as it was known at that time. He wanted to learn about the issues confronting our community, and he used his platform to address these issues.

He was, as I recall, the only straight elected official with us at the gay and lesbian pride marches (it was a lot more than a parade) at a time when many teachers and others were only able to safely march wearing paper bags over their heads. This is another way in which he played a key role in facilitating a more inclusive culture.

Carol Katz

Roslindale

King made a great impact in 1983, even on Ray Flynn’s campaign staff

I was the pollster for Ray Flynn during the 1983 mayoral campaign, and I can assure you that any perception that Mel King’s votes came exclusively from minorities is fallacious. King captured swaths of the city that yearned for economic equity and affordable shelter for all. Unfortunately, with all the progress that has been made, these issues still prove vexing.

King’s leadership with dignity was a stark contrast to the seven other candidates simply wrangling to get the Kevin White machine backing them. I know I speak for many of my fellow Flynn campaign workers when I say that had we finished out of the running after the preliminary, most, if not all, of us would have stumped for King. He very much deserved it.

Allan Stern

Sharon

‘With one simple question he exhorted us to do better’

Mel King was a real treasure. My strongest memory of him is when he spoke to a group of educators in the mid-1990s. We had just spent two days putting together a 10-year educational technology plan for the Boston Public Schools. After reading the final report, which we were pretty pleased with, he was standing in the back of the auditorium, and with one simple question he exhorted us to do better. He yelled to the group, “This is great, but what will you do tomorrow? WHAT WILL YOU DO TOMORROW?”

Kevin Freeley

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a retired BPS teacher.