At LSU Pro Day, Bill Belichick’s relationship with Brian Kelly stays fresh

Kelly, the Everett, Mass., native and St. John’s Prep and Assumption College alum, who has often visited the Patriots during spring OTAs, said conversations with Belichick can involve family, friends, and mutual connections. They’re also mutually beneficial.

When Bill Belichick took a southern sojourn to Louisiana State’s sprawling indoor football facility Wednesday, it wasn’t just to check out some NFL prospects, it was also to renew acquaintances with longtime comrade Brian Kelly, who took over the LSU program a year ago.

BATON ROUGE, La. — It was just a couple of New England guys talking football. And just about everything else.

Ironically, the Belichick-Kelly relationship began outside the sport. They met when their charitable efforts crossed paths (the Bill Belichick Foundation and Kelly Cares Foundation) about 10 years ago.

“We tag-teamed a couple of events for breast cancer research support and that’s how we got together,” said Kelly. “And we maintained our relationship through football, but it started outside of football.”

Their ties get stronger with the visits.

“I love catching up with Bill because for me, more than anything else, it’s to get the insight from a different perspective of where he sees the growth of your team,” said Kelly. “Because they get a chance to see what you’ve done in the past year. So, you get that feedback from guys that you respect. And he tells you, ‘All right, here’s where I see where your guys are, their strengths and weaknesses.’ And it’s a real good way in this industry, if you will, to check yourself, for good and for bad.”

For Belichick, it’s a time to not only evaluate players from an athletic standpoint, but to gain insights on their personality. As Kelly pointed out, today’s student-athletes are much different from those in the past.

“I think he gets an opportunity to catch up a little bit on the nuances of college football, the transfer portal. These guys are transferring all over the place,” said Kelly. “He’s not used to hearing stories in these interviews of guys that are triple transfers. I mean, that’s a red flag normally, right? When a guy transfers three times? But that’s not unusual now. And so, trying to give a little bit of the background in, in terms of why that happened. So, I think there’s a little bit of catch up on those things, as well.”

The emergence of NILs (name, image, and likeness), regulations that allow college athletes to benefit financially, is another dynamic that has changed the amateur landscape.

Kelly acknowledged many in the college game are still trying to navigate the NIL waters.

Bill Belichick took in LSU's pro day in person this week. Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

“Look, we’re teachers, we’re educators, right? Like, how do I put a worth on the middle linebacker? Like I get it in the NFL, there’s a [general manager] or there’s other front office people that look at a guy and go, ‘Well, he’s comparable to this guy at another program or another NFL team. He’s worth this.’ We don’t have that,” said Kelly. “That’s not my background. I have 32 years of developing 18- or 21-year-olds. Now all of a sudden, you’re going to go, ‘Hey, you’ve got to tell me what he’s worth.’ So, my response to a parent is, ‘I don’t know what your son is worth other than I’m going to develop him to be the best version of himself and then the NIL stuff? We’re going to have to figure it out as we go.’ ”

The NIL ramifications also directly affect career plans. Many athletes must weigh staying in school for guaranteed NIL money against going pro early where riches may or may not await. It’s a no-brainer for a sure-fire early-rounder. But for a late-rounder or an undrafted free agent, the decision becomes more difficult.

Kelly said preparing his players for their face-to-face chats with NFL personnel is a huge part of the buildup to pro days.

“We spend actually more time on the interviews than we do maybe on the 40s,” said Kelly. “Now they know they’ve got to train, and they do that, but we spend a lot of time with the guys on the interviews. They’re not getting anything past these [NFL] guys. This is what they do for a living.”

With Belichick and so many other NFL eyes on them, nerves can become an issue, and Kelly said it’s important to remind the players to rely on their experiences.

“The biggest thing is there’s always going to be people around. But you go in front of 103,000 people in Tiger Stadium and you guys compete, come out here and compete. They just want to see you compete,” Kelly said. “You don’t have to be perfect in the drills. They don’t have to be [personal records], but if they see you competing, that’s going to sell. So, that’s been my message is go out here and compete today. You’re not going to lose anything today because you were 4.4 instead of 4.38 or 4.56. Your film shows how you compete. Still, the interviews are kind of the big thing here. Yeah. I think the interviews help a lot. You can hurt yourself in the interviews. If you’re not forthright and if they don’t feel like you’re genuine, it can hurt you.”

Belichick is impressed with Kelly’s consistency, no matter where he’s coached.

“He does a really good job. He does a really good job with the fundamental stuff,” said the Patriots coach. “His kids are good kids. They know they have to be held accountable. He works hard. You know what you’re getting with him. Whether it’s Cincinnati, Notre Dame, and now [LSU]. Won 10 games last year, did a hell of a job.”

Kelly said his trips to New England also are fact-finding missions.

“What I look for more than anything else is applicable drills, because as you know, in the NFL, they’re so cognizant of nontackle drills and noncontact drills,” said Kelly. “College football is sliding that way, too. And so, we’re used to all contact and we’re now moving toward [the noncontact]. Stealing drills that they’ve been using for many, many years that we can start to apply to our work. And so really, it’s about how they teach tackling without contact. And that’s really been the focus of watching their practices and how detailed and organized they are teaching the real contact drills without contact.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.