Coach Jim Montgomery grew up watching fabled Canadiens teams and now his Bruins are chasing all-time wins record held by Montreal

The Canadiens of the mid- to late-’70s are, to some, the greatest NHL team of all time. Montgomery learned the game through the eyes of Guy LaFleur , Larry Robinson and Ken Dryden. Through his family’s connections, Montgomery came to see Scotty Bowman — to many, the greatest hockey coach of all time — as a mentor, and still does today.

Both he and the Expos arrived in 1969, the expansion MLB franchise beating the Cubs in new Jarry Park Stadium on the night Montgomery was born (June 30). When he was seven, the 1976 Summer Olympics happened next to his neighborhood of Rosemont. During his entire childhood, the hockey world feared the team that played in the downtown Montreal Forum.

Now Montgomery’s Bruins are going through those fabled Canadiens as they chase the all-time wins record. They entered Saturday with 58 wins, tied with the 1975-76 Habs. Next on the list: the 1977-78 Habs (59) and 1976-77 Habs (60). The Bruins had to win five of their last seven to reach 63 wins, passing the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Lightning (62 each).

“It’s not so much what the Canadiens have done,” Montgomery said. “It’s a league record. Why not give ourselves a chance and put that in front of us?

“If you look at the incredible teams — whether they’ve been Bruins teams, Canadiens teams, Oilers teams, Islanders teams — it’s an incredible feat in this great league.”

Of the eight teams that have won 58 or more games, only three have won Stanley Cups. Those would be the Canadiens of 1975-76, 1976-77, and 1977-78. The Bruins could become the fourth.

Four of the top five teams on the list — those Habs teams and the ‘96 Wings — were awarded no points for ties. Since 1999-2000, the NHL has awarded 1 point for reaching overtime, and considered an OT (or beginning in 2005-06, shootout) win a “bonus” point.

The Bruins’ points percentage (.807) ranks second only to the 1976-77 Canadiens (.825) in the post-expansion era.

“I think points percentage is the best equalizer you can have,” Montgomery said. “It’s hard, but it’s harder to do in the salary-cap era to have this kind of record. Montreal had the first two picks from Quebec in a time when Canada was dominant. So, it’s a little bit different I think.”

Montgomery’s next win makes him No. 1 among coaches in their first year with a team. He entered in a tie with Mike Babcock, who had 58 in 2005-06. On Thursday, when the Bruins set a club record for wins, Montgomery passed Tom Johnson (57 in 1970-71).

“I haven’t thought about that one,” he said. “It would be, again, a good achievement for that to happen. But to me, it’s all about those players in the room. It’s no different than the All-Star game. I was representing the Boston Bruins. My name might get attached to something, but it’s the Spoked-B that owns the record.”

The Bruins (121 points) need one standings point to pass the 1970-71 Bruins for the franchise record.

The final teams on the Bruins’ schedule are Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Toronto, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington and — fittingly — Montreal.

The Expos are the Washington Nationals, Jarry Park is a tennis stadium, Olympic Stadium is a relic and the neighborhood kids who played church-league hockey would today do it on travel teams wearing $1,000 skates.

But the Bruins still go through the Canadiens to make history.

Long weekend

Patrice Bergeron took the weekend off. He was at home resting what Montgomery called “nagging” injuries.

The 37-year-old captain has been knocked around by players on lesser teams recently. He took a cross-check to the ear from Columbus’s Lane Pederson on Thursday and was knocked down by a late hit from Montreal’s Rem Pitlick the week before. Both incidents drew a fist-flying response from the Bruins.

“He got the cross-check,” Montgomery said, “and he’s been dealing with some upper and lower-body issues we’d like to give him some rest on.”

Pavel Zacha took over as the No. 1 center, between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. It was another chance for the 25-year-old, acquired last July with an eye on a post-Bergeron and David Krejci future, to prove himself as a future bedrock.

Montgomery already sees it. Given his development this season, he sees Zacha’s floor as a 65-point center, with a full season between elite wingers. Mostly riding with Krejci and David Pastrnak, Zacha (18-32—50 entering Saturday) has cruised past his previous career highs in goals (17), assists (21), and points (36).

“He has really developed the puck pressure we like to see in the D-zone from centermen,” Montgomery said, “and offensively, he’s gifted attacking through the middle. We didn’t know that was a great strength of his, but it is a great strength of his.”

Personnel shifts

Tyler Bertuzzi took Zacha’s spot with Krejci and Pastrnak … A.J. Greer skated the No. 3 left wing, next to Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic … Matt Grzelcyk drew in on defense, Jakub Zboril taking a seat. “With the busy schedule we’ve had,” Montgomery said. “I don’t think anyone’s minded having a little bit of extra rest” … Pastrnak (53-46—99 in 75 games) entered 1 point shy of becoming the fifth 100-point player this season and the Bruins’ third in the last 30 years (Marchand,100 in 2018-19; Joe Thornton, 101 in 2002-03). It didn’t take him long to reach those milestones as he scored his 54th goal of the season (and his 100th point) at 1:41 of the second period … Pastrnak was two goals shy of matching Cam Neely (55 goals in 1989-90) for the Bruins’ highest total since Phil Esposito had five seasons with between 55 and 76 goals from 1970-75) … The last time the Bruins faced the Penguins, DeBrusk’s pair of goals in the Winter Classic improved them to an NHL-best 29-4-4. They are an NHL-best 29-8-1 since … A win would make the Bruins (currently 27-8-2 on the road) the sixth team in NHL history with 28-plus road wins.

