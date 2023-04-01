David Pastrnak scores hat trick, notching his 100th point, as Bruins dispatch Penguins

Pastrnak’s hat trick, his 54th, 55th and 56th goals of the season, gave the Bruins a 4-3 win Saturday over the Penguins in a potential first-round matchup.

PITTSBURGH — The Bruins hit the iron three times on Saturday in the Steel City, and nearly a fourth, until a league review showed what the on-ice officials missed:

It was the 14th career hat trick for Pastrnak, whose blistering one-timer from the slot sizzled by Tristan Jarry at 17:34 of the third.

Pastrnak’s second goal, at 7:07 of the third, was a deflected shot from the circle that sailed under the bar. Play continued until officials, who believed Pastrnak had hit the crossbar, made the announcement that he had given the Bruins the lead.

Now up to 56-46—102 on the year, Pastrnak has his first 100-point season. The Bruins’ list of 100-point seasons in the last three decades now includes Adam Oates (twice, in 1992-93 and 1993-94), Joé Juneau (1993-94), Joe Thornton (2002-03), Brad Marchand (2018-19), and the $90 million man.

He passed Cam Neely (55 goals in 1989-90) for the most goals by a Bruin since Phil Esposito (61 in 1974-75).

Jake Guentzel tied it at 3 with 7:30 left, one-timing a pass from the wing past a heavily screened Jeremy Swayman. The Bruins challenged, but officials ruled that Sidney Crosby’s stick did not make contact with the netminder’s mask with his stick. It was the first coach’s challenge the Bruins have lost this year (5-1).

The Bruins killed the ensuing delay-of-game penalty without issue, and two more down the stretch.

The Bruins’ power play, which has struggled mightily in the second half, scored twice (2 for 3) in the opening 40 minutes on Saturday. Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy (seventh goal) had the visitors ahead, 2-1.

Pastrnak’s deflection went through Tristian Jarry’s legs at 1:41 of the second. Pastrnak redirected an unconventional setup from Dmitry Orlov, who caught a clearing attempt at the point and whipped a 50-foot backhand on net.

The Bruins killed three penalties through two periods, including 45 seconds of a 5 on 3 in the second that had McAvoy working without a stick for some harrowing moments after Rickard Rakell sneakily swiped it.

If the Bruins meet the Penguins in the first round, chicanery and gamesmanship could be a theme. During that power play, Rakell also got away with an elbow, and Jake DeBrusk was in the box after he was called for high-sticking Mark Frieidman. DeBrusk, who saw Friedman snap his head back, motioned for a dive.

The Bruins, as 31 NHL teams would argue, have gotten away with their share of infractions over the years.

The Bruins suffocating the Penguins (shots, 23-16) in the first two, Jeremy Swayman didn’t see much volume (15 saves). But the Penguins got behind the defense enough to force Swayman to make several stops off the rush, including a rapid-fire stoning of Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, and Josh Archibald with about seven minutes left in the second.

The Bruins spent much of the first period in the offensive zone — shots were 12-4, not including a pair of hit posts — but left tied at 1.

They took the lead at 6:20 when McAvoy, who hit the post in the opening minutes, cashed an open-net chance after a diving Pavel Zacha made a cross-crease feed. Setting up Zacha was Tyler Bertuzzi, who continues to show his hands and vision.

The Penguins scored 1:13 later to tie it. Sidney Crosby, well covered entering the Bruins’ zone, slipped a feed through Orlov’s legs to Bryan Rust, who finished in tight at 7:33.

Moments after Pastrnak hit the crossbar, Rust scored his second of the game at 4:09 of the third. McAvoy, backsliding to cut off a cross-ice pass from Rust, instead knocked Swayman out of the way of the puck. It trickled over the line to tie the score.

















