Defending state champion Lexington and Hamilton-Wenham girls’ tennis teams look to maintain last season’s success

In her first season as a head coach at any level, Chance Fechtor directed the Lexington girls’ tennis team to a 23-0 record, culminating with a 3-2 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury for the program’s first Division 1 title in two decades.

To the north, Joe Maher, in Year 2 with the Hamilton-Wenham girls after coaching the boys’ team, guided the Generals to their first Cape Ann championship in 20 years and the program’s first state title, in the newly established Division 4.

Now comes the even harder part: maintaining that success amid much higher expectations.

Hamilton-Wenham graduated 13 seniors from a 21-player varsity roster. But the top three singles players are back: junior Sky Jara (20-3 last season), sophomore Naomi Provost (22-1), and senior Chloe Gern (10-2).

“We lost kids that have really been the foundation of what we’ve had as a team over the past three years,” said Maher, whose squad will open the season April 10 vs. Weston. “So now it’s up to a new group of seniors and a new group of players to continue to keep that momentum going.”

Now the team captain, Gern feels it is the responsibility of the battle-tested trio to build on last year’s success, and to use it as further motivation.

“I remember when I was a sophomore, I looked up at the banners and was like, ‘Oh, we haven’t won a league championship since 2002,’ which was before I was even born,” she said. “So that definitely was a goal, and we reached it . . . But now I hope we can have similar success as last year, and kind of just build a more long-term program.”

Having that experience atop the lineup allows Maher to embrace depth and develop younger talent while maintaining team success — something he feels separates programs that spike for a year or two from perennial contenders.

“I’d love to tell you that I coached up Sky and made her who she was, but that was years of her hard work. She came to us as a polished player,” Maher said. “My coaching philosophy is you hope you have a couple of pure tennis players, and then you have some really good athletes that are willing to learn and put in the hard work behind them.”

The calculation is similar for Fechtor, particularly in a town such as Lexington, which has significant youth participation in tennis. As much as Fechtor can develop players with on-court instruction, she believes maintaining success stems not from emphasizing wins and losses but rather fostering a positive environment.

“I’m psyched the team did as well as it did last year, but I make jokes like, ‘Well, there’s nowhere to go now but down,’ ” Fechtor said. “But my focus is not on [winning] as much. If we do really well, again, that’s great. That’s icing on the cake. My focus is making sure they have a good time on the tennis court.”

The Minutemen, who opened their regular season Thursday with a 5-0 win over Wakefield, graduated three players from last year’s undefeated team. Most importantly, they returned their two star sophomores: Diya Pachamuthu (19-2 last season at No. 1), ranked No. 8 in New England for U16 girls, and Kyra McCandless, who went unbeaten in last year as freshman.

And while high-level talent may arrive at Lexington more frequently than other schools, Fechtor’s challenge then becomes keeping them playing in high school, rather than on a regional USTA circuit. That is where Fechtor’s emphasis on team culture pays dividends.

“It isn’t like I can recruit,” Fechtor said. “But it makes younger kids want to join the team if they hear that, ‘Hey, that’s a really fun experience,’ and now they want to play, and even our freshmen come back and play [for Lexington], as opposed to choosing to play tennis on their own elsewhere.”

Kyra McCandless returns for Lexington after an unbeaten season at second singles as a freshman. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Lexington captain Jessica Dai (right) put in the work with Shruti Pokharna (left) in a practice session at the Gallagher Tennis Courts under the direction of second-year coach Chance Fechtor Friday afternoon. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Quick serves

▪ Longtime Concord-Carlisle boys’ coach Alex Spence stepped after amassing a 202-74 record over 15 years, leaving the three-time defending Division 2 state champion with hand-picked successor Marcus Lewis.

Lewis, who has run a tennis club in Acton since 1998, coached the Littleton boys’ team from 2013-20.

“Alex contacted me to see if I had an interest in applying for the position, because we both have a very similar sort of ethos on how we view coaching, and our feelings about the sport,” Lewis said. “So first of all, I was very flattered that he contacted me, and I will do my best to try to maintain the high standards that he put in place here.”

Lewis will have one of the state’s top singles players in Lucas Bikkesbakker (14-5 last season) and a wealth of young talent — including players he worked with privately at his club. The Patriots will begin their season against Lincoln-Sudbury on April 10.

▪ Three-time Division 1 champion Brookline had its 82-match winning streak halted by Acton-Boxborough in the state final. But the Warriors will be contenders again.

Jayanth Devaiah, a generational talent who finished his high school career undefeated in singles, is now at Notre Dame. Competing to fill Devaiah’s long-held top singles spot is his brother Deven, a sophomore who played second doubles last year, junior Dhevin Nahata, who played third singles last season, and talented sophomore Peter Khudyakov, sidelined with a knee injury last spring.

▪ In addition to Acton-Boxborough (D1 boys), Lexington (D1 girls), Concord-Carlisle (D2 boys), and Hamilton-Wenham (D4 girls), the other defending champions are Wayland (D3 boys), Weston (D4 boys), Masconomet (D2 girls), and Newburyport (D3 girls).





Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Matty_Wasserman.