Giants outlast Yankees when Giancarlo Stanton grounds into ninth-inning double play with bases loaded

There were four pitch clock violations, the most of any game in the first three days of the new rule. Two were by Doval in the ninth inning, and the Giants’ Taylor Rogers and the Yankees’ Albert Abreu had one each.

Doval gave up Aaron Judge’s RBI single in the ninth, the slugger’s third hit, but earned his first save when Stanton hit a ground ball to shortstop Brandon Crawford , who started a double play that withstood a video review.

Camilo Doval retired Giancarlo Stanton on a game-ending, double-play grounder with the bases loaded and the San Francisco Giants hung on for a 7-5 victory over the Yankees on Saturday in New York.

New York’s Anthony Volpe got his first two big league hits and became the first Yankee to steal a base in each of his first two games since Fritz Maisel in 1913. No major leaguer had accomplished the feat since Billy Hamilton in 2013.

But the 21-year-old shortstop also had Thairo Estrada’s RBI single carom off his glove as the Giants scored twice in the sixth inning for a 5-3 lead.

New York built a 2-0 lead helped by pitcher Alex Cobb’s throwing error and Stanton’s first home run, a 112-mile-per-hour drive to the opposite field down the right-field line. But the Yankees went 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runs as the Giants rallied.

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer and Crawford hit a two-run drive in a three-run fourth.

Anthony Rizzo’s RBI double off Jakub Junis (1-0) tied it 3-3 in the fifth, and the Giants scored two runs in the sixth without hitting a ball out of the infield.

Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI double and Crawford hit a run-scoring single in a two-run ninth.

Zach Eflin paying off for Rays

Zach Eflin is off to a nice start after signing the largest free-agent contract in Rays history, allowing one run and three hits in five innings in a 12-2 rout of the Tigers at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and three RBIs for the Rays, who scored seven times in the third inning to ruin right-hander Spencer Turnbull’s first major league outing for the Tigers since June 4, 2021.

Jose Siri and Josh Lowe each contributed two-run doubles in the third off Turnbull (0-1), who allowed seven runs and eight hits in 2⅓ innings in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Padres give Jake Cronenworth seven year, $80 million

Two-time All-Star infielder Jake Cronenworth and the Padres agreed to an $80 million, seven-year contract through 2030.

Cronenworth and the Padres reached a one-year deal in January for $4,225,000, and he would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $7 million next year, $11 million in 2025, and $12 million in each of the following four seasons.

Cronenworth was primarily at second base the past three seasons but was moved to first this year after the Padres signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts and shifted Ha-Seong Kim from shortstop to second.

Jack Flaherty has rough day, Cardinals survive

Jack Flaherty survived a career-high seven walks and a hit batter in throwing five no-hit innings, and the Cardinals scored three unearned runs after Matt Chapman’s throwing error in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays in St. Louis. Flaherty, bothered by shoulder issues that sidelined him most of last season, had only one clean inning but it was his final one. He fanned four and benefited from a second-inning double play. Paul Goldschmidt gave the Cardinals runners at first and third on a bloop single with two outs in the third. Chapman bobbled Nolan Arenado’s grounder and threw wide of first base, allowing the first run to score. Nolan Gorman’s two-run single past the diving Chapman made it 3-0 … Kyle Tucker hit a pair of run-scoring singles and Yordan Alvarez had three hits to lead the Astros over the White Sox, 6-4, in Houston. With the score 3-3 in the seventh, Alvarez and José Abreu hit consecutive two-out singles off Joe Kelly (0-1) and Tucker greeted José Ruiz with a go-ahead single … Jake Fraley came off the bench to hit a three-run homer, Kevin Newman had a two-run shot against his former team, and the Reds beat the Pirates, 6-2, in Cincinnati … Sonny Gray allowed three hits and pitched five scoreless innings in a combined four-hitter, Jose Miranda had an RBI single, Kyle Farmer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and the Twins beat the Royals, 2-0, at Kansas City to open with consecutive shutouts for the first time in franchise history.

Angels win, Anthony Rendon won’t discuss altercation

Anthony Rendon wasn’t very talkative two days after video surfaced of the Angels All-Star appearing to take a swipe at an Oakland fan after a 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Opening Day. “I’m sorry. I can’t comment,” the third baseman told reporters at the end of a news conference that lasted fewer than five minutes on the field at Oakland Coliseum before Rendon went 0 for 3 with an RBI and the Angels erupted for 11 runs in the third inning of a 13-1 rout. MLB said Friday it was looking into the incident. Rendon went hitless and struck out twice in three at-bats on Thursday. He left the Angels dugout and was on his way to the tunnel leading to the clubhouse when he stopped and apparently confronted a fan sitting near the railing. Rendon accused the fan of calling him a slur. The man denied it, and Rendon cussed at the fan and took a swipe at him with his left hand before walking away … Marcus Semien led off with a homer, Mitch Garver hit two, and the Rangers powered their way to a 16-3 victory over the Phillies at Arlington, Texas … Tylor Megill struck out seven over five innings and Pete Alonso hit a go-ahead double in the fifth to help the Mets beat the Marlins, 6-2, in Miami.

Brewers’ Luis Urías sidelined 6-8 weeks

Infielder Luis Urías was placed on the 10-day injured list by Milwaukee because of a strained left hamstring sustained in Thursday’s opener, and will miss, “six to eight weeks, probably closer to eight,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said before the Brewers beat the host Cubs, 3-1, on William Contreras’s hit a tiebreaking two-run single in Milwaukee’s three-run eighth inning. The Brewers selected the contract of outfielder Joey Wiemer from Triple A Nashville, and the 2020 fourth-round draft pick went 1 for 2 with a double in his first major league at-bat … Robbie Ray was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Mariners because of a left flexor strain. Ray had a rocky start Friday night in a 9-4 loss to the Guardians, walking five and not making it through the fourth … Catcher Gary Sánchez, a two-time All-Star with the Yankees, agreed to a minor league contract with the Giants and will report to Triple A Sacramento. Sánchez batted .205 with 16 homers and 61 RBIs for the Twins last season.

