Iowa women’s basketball stuns South Carolina in NCAA semifinal

Caitlin Clark had another sensational game with 41 points to help Iowa spoil South Carolina’s perfect season with the victory on Friday night in the Final Four.

The spectacular junior guard, who has back-to-back 40-point games, now has the Hawkeyes in a spot they’ve never been in before — one victory away from a national championship.