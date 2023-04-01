After 53 years, he’s retiring from coaching cross-country. But Joe Casey’s influence will never wane for the women who ran for him.

At Masconomet High School, the story of girls’ cross-country has been consistently and amazingly triumphant, a story about a Cape Ann League powerhouse that can boast 17 league titles, countless undefeated seasons, yearslong winning streaks exceeding 80 races, and individual success that led runners from the trails of Massachusetts to big-time college programs and even the Olympics (where Abbey D’Agostino Cooper represented the US in 2016).

If you’ve ever been to a high school cross-country meet, you’ve experienced the human cacophony that is the finish line, the steady stream of exhausted runners pushing themselves down a final straightaway, cushioned by the cheers and support of fans lining the route. Like so many scenes drawn across the landscape of local sports, there is a special beauty found there, rooted in the way those moments author lifelong memories of heartbreak or triumph.

Advertisement

Behind it all has been coach Joe Casey, the man who started the program 48 years ago, the man who stayed at the place for all these years, the man who spent some of them teaching science, coaching boys’ basketball, and working as Masco’s athletic director, but never left his cross-country girls.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The man who recently announced his retirement at the age of 81 after 53 total years, prompting a wave of celebration of an extraordinary career.

Yet when a planned retirement luncheon gets under way Saturday, April 29 at Ipswich Country Club, it won’t be statistics and numbers that carry the day. This enduring conversation is about the lasting impact and legacy of one who had such a positive influence on so many lives, a reminder of the power of coaching when it is done well, how a towering tough guy from Dorchester could step into the underserved space of female sports and empower and validate the girls on his watch.

Advertisement

Puffing (or perhaps more accurately, chewing) on his omnipresent cigar, kickstarting his runners out on the road with the sound of his trailing car engine, guiding them with a booming voice that gave everyone a nickname and cracked more jokes than they can even remember, these are the scents and sounds that stay with them forever.

Joe Casey with Amy Legacki Manson, one of his top runners. Legacki Manson said she'll always associate the sport "with the smell of his cigar mixed with that crisp fall air." Courtesy/Amy Legacki Manson

“He was the male role model that I count as one of the most influential in my life,” says Amy Legacki Manson, a 1987 Masco graduate who went on to an All-American college career at Indiana and who has worked for the past 25 years as a senior program manager with the Positive Coaching Alliance.

“I definitely had some rough stuff going on at home with my own father and Mr. Casey was critical to my expectation of how a man should be and treat women and girls,” Manson recalled. “Secretly, I chose him to be my father in my heart. I feel I didn’t miss out on the greatest father figure because of Mr. Casey. He was strict in all the right ways, all the right reasons. When he was angry with you, you knew deep down you were doing something that was not the best for yourself.

“And I know that every year he’s been coaching, he’s had the opportunity to influence the lives in such positive ways of more and more girls. You wish he could just go on forever because he makes such a difference in their lives. I’m grateful that so many girls had the same experience.”

Advertisement

A career like Casey’s is particularly amazing because it is both exceptionally rare, yet common, somehow all at once, a representation of so many coaches across the map putting their time into molding young lives, being one part teacher, one part coach, and one part parent, of doing things the right way, balancing competitiveness with fair play and honor, treating top runners with the same level of attention and care as those bringing up the final lap.

Another one of Casey’s top runners happens to be my sister-in-law, Amy Walsh, who was a standout in Casey’s earliest years, a ground-floor captain who was always at the front of that finish line, on teams that went entire seasons without losing a meet, she herself going an entire senior season without losing a race. But as much as running stayed with her, through college, through road racing clubs after college, what her mind’s eye remembers most are those crazy crowded finish lines, when Mr. Casey had long before instructed his top placers to grab their sweats as soon as they were done, turn around, and run a cooldown race in reverse direction, cheering the rest of their teammates and runners along the way.

Amy Walsh, Nancy-Jane Luff, and Casey in the fall of 1982. Courtesy/Amy Walsh

As she put it, “Teammates matter. You do nothing alone. It’s all about the team.” That was far from her coach’s only lesson. “I remember asking him, how do you do this? You know how to coach basketball because you played it [at Boston State], but how do you know how to coach cross-country? And he said, ‘Oh, I did a lot of reading. If you want to be good at something, you work hard at it. I studied.’ I was like, ‘Wow, he’s a grown-up and he’s still learning something new.’

Advertisement

“There was such trust. I never had any doubt from the moment I started running, he wanted me to run well, and wanted the team to run well. He was a man coaching women, always helping us be stronger and better. That was something you didn’t see in the ‘70s.”

Amy was cocaptains with her lifelong friend Nancy-Jane Luff, and for Nancy-Jane, cross-country was a four-year fight to be in that top group, and by senior year she was indeed one of the five runners among seven entrants to score for the team. Her mind’s eye tells the same story of the way Casey coached them all.

“That was something that was part of the culture that he instilled,” she said. “At Masconomet, we had this finish that went way around the stupid field. You can see the finish line but you can’t get there until you go all around the perimeter. But you end on the track, and that last runner had probably the biggest cheers.”

Officially, Mr. Casey’s coaching career is over, but as any of the women who ran for him can attest, his influence never ended. Just like me, he was a guest at the wedding of Amy to my brother Jim. He paid attention, using the stretching circle at the start of practice to ask about their day, combing hallways to issue invitations to join the team and see with his own eyes how they were doing, keenly aware that some of them needed the anchor of their track family to offset instability in their home lives, somehow realizing it was his honor and privilege to be in position to guide their paths.

Advertisement

“I used to tell them, there’d be cliques and stuff at school,” Casey said. “But I used to go out the first day and say, ‘Girls, I don’t coach queens, everyone is the same in my eyes.’ Girls would come in from other programs and say I wish I’d done this earlier. I was very positive, I never yelled at the girls, just tried to make them believe in themselves as runners.

“I’m just proud of the whole program. One year we had 125 girls running cross-country. That’s unbelievable.”

Indeed it is.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.