Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beating basket propels No. 5 San Diego State to a dramatic victory over No. 9 Florida Atlantic in NCAA men’s semifinal

His team having faced an uphill battle all game long, San Diego State’s Lamont Butler drove the ball downcourt as time was expiring, rose up for a contested jumper from the right corner with less than half a second left on the clock and let fly of a pure shot that found nothing but the bottom of the net.

Butler’s heroic buzzer-beater lifted fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs to a stirring 72-71 victory over ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic in Saturday’s men’s national semifinals. Butler, a 6-foot-2-inch junior guard from Moreno Valley, Calif., finished with nine points and helped the Aztecs (32-6) erase a 14-point deficit to earn their first ever appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball championship on Monday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.