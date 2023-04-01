Longtime Amherst men’s coach David Hixon elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

David Hixon, the legendary Amherst College men’s basketball coach who led his alma mater to eight NESCAC championships and two national titles over a storied 42-year tenure, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Hixon amassed a career record of 826-293 at Amherst, and is 15th on the NCAA’s list of coaching wins leaders — he was twice named Division 3 Coach of the Year, and five times honored as the NESCAC’s Coach of the Year.
Under his leadership the Mammoths made 20 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four on seven occasions, most recently in 2016.
Hixon will be inducted as part of a stellar class that includes former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Dwyane Wade; Spurs coach legend Gregg Popovich; a handful of other collegiate coaching legends in Jim Valvano, Gene Bess, Gary Blair, and Gene Keady; former WNBA star Becky Hammon; and the 1976 women’s US Olympic team, which won the silver medal in Montreal.