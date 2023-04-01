Longtime Amherst men’s coach David Hixon elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

David Hixon, the legendary Amherst College men’s basketball coach who led his alma mater to eight NESCAC championships and two national titles over a storied 42-year tenure, was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Hixon amassed a career record of 826-293 at Amherst, and is 15th on the NCAA’s list of coaching wins leaders — he was twice named Division 3 Coach of the Year, and five times honored as the NESCAC’s Coach of the Year.