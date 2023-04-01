No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse gets season-opening road win against No. 10 Billerica

The fifth-ranked Warriors shut out the opposition in the fourth quarter and allowed a single second half tally in a 12-8 victory over the 10th-ranked Indians on Saturday at Billerica High School.

The season opener for both teams didn’t disappoint, as Lincoln-Sudbury’s defense stole the show in the second half.

The Lincoln-Sudbury and Billerica boys’ lacrosse teams have competed against each other since 1970, a tradition carried on by two proud programs.

“I’m just really happy with the poise today and the ability to dig deep,” said Lincoln-Sudbury coach Brian Vona. “We had a lot of kids make plays today. [Sophomore Nolan Martindale] came in and made a big defensive stand at the end — that’s a big play, and he’s an offensive guy.”

Nolan Martindale (No. 6, center) angles for a shot in Saturday's 12-8 boys' lacrosse triumph at Billerica. But the sophomore was praised by Lincoln-Sudbury coach Brian Vona for helping with "a big defensive stand at the end," he said. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

By controlling the possession battle and executing proper slides on the defensive end, the Warriors kept a relentless Billerica attack at bay for the final 24 minutes.

“On the defensive end, [senior] Chase Gozdeck just leads our boys so well,” said senior midfielder Van Tanguay. “He’s a loudmouth, he’s everything that we need this year.”

Tanguay and junior midfielder Drew Laguerre paced the offense, contributing three goals and a trio of assists apiece. Laguerre netted the winner at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as a four-goal final frame helped the Warriors (1-0) pull away.

“Our coach preaches those cuts, just working on the ball – slow cuts, changing speed,” said Laguerre. “I’ve been working on that, same with everyone else. We knew that we would get some backside cuts for goals and we did.”

The Warriors, fresh off a Division 1 semifinal appearance last season, relied on their returning upperclassmen to point out adjustments throughout the game, picking holes in the defense.

“I definitely preach leading by example but we definitely get on all these boys with our voices,” said Tanguay. “Getting after it every day in practice really plays off.”

For the Indians (0-1), senior attack Jason Martin scored and contributed four assists. He teamed up with freshman attack Kameron Tremblay (2 goals), with the duo showing an innate chemistry.

Duxbury 10, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (N.Y.) 9 — Junior Colin Hulett scored six goals, including the winner in overtime, to lead the Dragons (1-0) to a nonleague win in Ballston, N.Y.

Newburyport 14, Swampscott 1 — Senior attackman Zach McHugh netted a hat trick and four assists for the Clippers (1-0) in the nonleague win. Sophomore attackman Eli Sirota also added his own hat trick to the score sheet and senior attackman Oliver Pons tallied a pair of goals and two assists.

Newton North 10, Belmont 9 — Junior Logan Long notched the overtime winner for the Tigers (1-0) in the nonleague win.

Boys’ volleyball

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Wayland 1 — Senior middle hitter Nolan Farrell (17 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces), senior outside hitter Matt Deeley (10 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces), and senior Manny Rosa-Nieves (3 blocks, 2 kills, 1 aces) powered the hosts (1-1) to third place in the Pioneer Kick-Off Classic.

