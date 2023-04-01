Northeastern’s Devon Levi had a great debut in Buffalo — how have other local college goaltenders made the jump to the pros?

Levi turned back 31 shots, pacing a 3-2 overtime win that brought the Sabres within 5 points of the Penguins for the No. 8 seed in the East.

The Sabres, still with the slightest flicker of hope of picking off a wild-card spot, received an emotional boost Friday night when ex-Northeastern goalie Devon Levi made his NHL debut at home vs. the Rangers.

Levi departed Huntington Avenue a couple of weeks ago after going 38-22-6 in his two years starting for the Hounds. He is quick and agile, signs that he could be ready for full-time NHL work without prepping for a year or more in the minors.

Such leaps are rare, particularly in net.

Two springs ago, Spencer Knight went right into battle from the Boston College campus following his sophomore season and within days posted four wins in four starts with the Panthers. He followed with a promising rookie season (19-9-3) but hasn’t played with the varsity in 2022-23 since entering the NHL-NHLPA player assistance program for care in late February.

Another ex-Eagle goaltender, Thatcher Demko, logged three seasons at The Heights before turning pro with Vancouver. He then played two seasons in the AHL before eventually winning the Canucks’ No. 1 job. He missed some three months with a groin injury this season but has gone 8-3-1 since returning.

Jake Oettinger packed up at Boston University in 2019 after his junior season and prepped for a year in the AHL before making his NHL debut in the 2020 playoff bubble. The 24-year-old is now the clear-cut No. 1 in Dallas and has posted at least 30 wins in each of the last two seasons.

At only 6 feet, Levi is considered slightly undersized in today’s NHL. Oettinger (6-5), Demko (6-4), and Knight (6-3) are all taller, which is to say they are standard cut for the position. Levi will be tested up high, shooters hoping to make some hay with that extra 3-5 inches exposed around the crossbar when he drops for stops.

A look at the top 10 goalies (based on wins) this season finds the average height to be just a tick below 6-3. The only one shorter than 6-1 is Nashville’s Juuse Saros (5-11), who lacked nothing in stature at the Garden Tuesday night when he turned back 35 shots for a 2-1 over the Bruins.

Just a few of the game’s great goalies who fared pretty well despite being, shall we say, vertically challenged: Glenn Hall (5-11), Jacques Plante (6 feet), Gump Worsley (5-7), Gerry Cheevers (5-11), Tony Esposito (5-11), Eddie Belfour (5-11), Billy Smith (5-10), Grant Fuhr (5-11), and Bernie Parent (5-10).

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.