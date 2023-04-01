Game 2: Lineups and notes as the Red Sox look for their first win of the season against the Orioles

After dropping a wild one to the Orioles on Opening Day Thursday, the Red Sox will turn to Chris Sale Saturday in search of their first win of the season.
Sale will take the ball for his first Fenway start since September 2021, having missed all of the 2020 season and much of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns with a slew of injuries.
The Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer, who was very solid last season with a 3.23 ERA over 125 ⅓ innings. The righthander has struggled against the Red Sox, however, with an 0-4 record and a 6.85 ERA over five rough starts.
Rain is in the forecast early Saturday afternoon, but is likely to clear ahead of first pitch at 4:10 p.m.
Lineups
ORIOLES (1-0): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dean Kremer
RED SOX (0-1): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Sale: Adam Frazier 1-2, Austin Hays 3-11, Jorge Mateo 0-2, Ryan McKenna 1-5, Ryan Mountcastle 1-5, Cedric Mullins 1-8, Anthony Santander 1-6, Ramón Urías 0-2
Red Sox vs. Kremer: Christian Arroyo 1-4, Triston Casas 0-0, Rafael Devers 3-11, Kiké Hernández 1-4, Reese McGuire 0-4, Rob Refsnyder 2-2, Raimel Tapia 3-9, Alex Verdugo 5-14
Stat of the day: Chris Sale will start a game before the season’s halfway point for the first time since 2019.
Notes: Sale has historically dominated the Orioles, posting a 10-3 record with a 2.71 ERA in 23 career appearances along with 148 strikeouts in 106 ⅓ innings ... World Baseball Classic champion Masataka Yoshida, from Japan, made his major league debut Thursday and was one of four Red Sox to post two-hit days ... Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman went 5-for-5 with four RBIs in the opener, becoming just the 13th player ever and first catcher to record five or more hits in an Opening Day game. The feat had not been accomplished since Aaron Miles for the Colorado Rockies in 2005.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.