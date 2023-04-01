Game 2: Lineups and notes as the Red Sox look for their first win of the season against the Orioles

After dropping a wild one to the Orioles on Opening Day Thursday, the Red Sox will turn to Chris Sale Saturday in search of their first win of the season.

Sale will take the ball for his first Fenway start since September 2021, having missed all of the 2020 season and much of the 2021 and 2022 campaigns with a slew of injuries.

The Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer, who was very solid last season with a 3.23 ERA over 125 ⅓ innings. The righthander has struggled against the Red Sox, however, with an 0-4 record and a 6.85 ERA over five rough starts.