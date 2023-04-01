Red Sox rally to win in walkoff fashion after Orioles get to Chris Sale early and often

The ball was hit on a line and sat atop the Green Monster for a second before bouncing back onto the field.

The Sox got their first taste of that in the third inning Saturday when Duvall lifted a two-run homer over the Green Monster. Then when facing dominant Orioles reliever Felix Bautista with two outs in the ninth, Duvall lifted the Sox to a 9-8 victory with a walkoff two-run shot.

When the Red Sox acquired Adam Duvall, they talked about his pull-side power and how it would play at Fenway Park.

An error set up Duvall’s heroics. Also with two outs, Masataka Yoshida lifted a fly ball that Orioles left fielder Ryan McKenna dropped, giving way to the Duvall’s moment and a chance at a series victory Sunday.

Saturday was supposed to be a highlight moment for Chris Sale. For the first time in four years, he was healthy coming into the season. It was supposed to jump-start his clean slate as the anchor to the Sox’ rotation.

Instead, it turned into a day he might want to forget.

Sale was pounded for seven runs in the afternoon matchup against the Orioles. All of the runs were earned, and the lefthander allowed 7 hits, including 3 home runs, and issued 2 walks.

Season’s greetings.

The Orioles scalded two homers off Sale in the first inning, starting with Ryan Mountcastle’s two-run shot that traveled 422 feet to left-center field. Austin Hays one-upped his teammate, sending a Sale offering 430 feet to center to make it a 3-0 game.

The Sox scratched out a run in the second when Orioles starter Dean Kremer spiked a pitch in the dirt that got by catcher Adley Rutschman, allowing Adam Duvall (triple) to score. But Sale was back on the mound for the third to yield an additional four runs, three on a Cedric Mullins homer, as the Sox fell behind, 7-1.

Similar to Thursday’s opener, however, the Red Sox clawed their way back into this one. Alex Verdugo cranked a two-run homer to right-center and Duvall stroked a two-run blast of his own to center, shrinking the Sox’ margin to just two runs after three innings. The Orioles plated one more run in the fourth against reliever Zack Kelly, but from that point on, the bullpen settled in, putting together four consecutive scoreless frames.

The Sox went to work again in the seventh when Kiké Hernández yanked a solo home run over the Green Monster followed by Duvall’s ground-rule double to right that scored Rafael Devers.

All of a sudden, it was just a one-run game at 8-7.

