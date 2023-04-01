Revolution play visiting New York City FC to a draw

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution seemed to have corrected their habit of squandering leads this season. But after taking the advantage on a 70th-minute Carles Gil goal, the Revolution failed to hold on in settling for a 1-1 tie with New York City FC Saturday night.
The Revolution (4-1-1, 13 points) entered the match in first place in the Eastern Conference. But an 80th-minute Talles Magno header off a corner kick equalized for NYC FC (2-2-2, 8 points) before a crowd of 18,521.
NYC FC controlled possession in the opening half, but the Revolution, who play host to CF Montreal next Saturday, produced the best threats, most off counterattacks.
The Revolution’s nearest just-misses came off a 38th-minute deflected Gustavo Bou shot off the top of the net and a 43rd-minute 4-on-3 break, Gil’s lead pass just too long for Bobby Wood. Gil then lofted a pass for DeJuan Jones that bounced over the end line.
Dylan Borrero replaced Jack Panayotou after halftime, helping to spark the Revolution offense. Gil hit the right post with a 51st-minute free kick. Borrero had a 61st-minute deflected goal disallowed as Bou was ruled offside after a video review.
Gil capitalized on a Noel Buck steal, going to the top of the penalty area and finishing near post ahead of Richie Ledezma. Buck closed James Sands in front of the Revolution bench, the ball popping to Wood, who found Gil.
Magno equalized off a Gabriel Pereira corner in the 80th minute, the play set up as Buck lost possession and a Ledezma shot was deflected for a corner.
