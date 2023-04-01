Revolution play visiting New York City FC to a draw

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution seemed to have corrected their habit of squandering leads this season. But after taking the advantage on a 70th-minute Carles Gil goal, the Revolution failed to hold on in settling for a 1-1 tie with New York City FC Saturday night.

The Revolution (4-1-1, 13 points) entered the match in first place in the Eastern Conference. But an 80th-minute Talles Magno header off a corner kick equalized for NYC FC (2-2-2, 8 points) before a crowd of 18,521.

NYC FC controlled possession in the opening half, but the Revolution, who play host to CF Montreal next Saturday, produced the best threats, most off counterattacks.