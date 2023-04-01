Here are a few less-conventional baseball prognostications for the 2023 season

But it’s always dangerous to be a manager when a new boss comes in.

First manager fired: It would be easy to say Dave Martinez (Nationals) or Derek Shelton (Pirates) because their teams are rebuilding and will lose a lot of games.

Instead of predicting who will win the MVP or Cy Young Award, let’s take a shot at a few less-conventional prognostications for this season.

The Tigers hired Scott Harris as president of baseball operations in September with a mandate to change how the franchise operates. He will eventually want his own manager and that will be trouble for A.J. Hinch if Detroit gets off to a particularly slow start.

Advertisement

Surprise team moving up: The Orioles are going to cause problems in the American League East.

A full season with Adley Rutschman behind the plate might be worth five more wins given his impact on the field and with his teammates. Baltimore also will get a lot of energy from 21-year-old Gunnar Henderson, who will eventually take over an infield spot. He was the designated hitter on Opening Day.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Grayson Rodriguez opened the season in the minors, but he will pitch his way into the rotation eventually.

There’s also a chance that ownership would greenlight a significant addition via trade now that their inter-family financial squabbles have seemingly been settled. The Orioles have the prospect depth to make a big midseason move.

Surprise team moving down: The Astros produce good pitching like they’re running a factory. But will they score enough runs?

With Jose Altuve expected to miss two months with a fractured thumb, they’re counting on new first baseman Jose Abreu to help pick up the slack. His OPS has dropped the last two seasons and at 36 that decline will be hard to reverse.

Altuve was a tone-setter at the top of the lineup. This could be an opportunity for Seattle or Texas to end Houston’s five-year run of winning the division in full seasons.

Advertisement

Story of the season: Can the Angels sign Shohei Ohtani to an extension?

The most valuable and marketable player in baseball can be a free agent after the season and could command a deal worth $450 million, if not more. The Angels have an improved roster and could contend, which would satisfy one of Ohtani’s goals.

But after changing his mind about selling the team, will owner Arte Moreno come up with the money to keep Ohtani?

Ohtani demonstrated during the World Baseball Classic that he is far more interested in being a champion than being remembered for his uniqueness. A different team can offer a better path to what he wants.

Controversy of the season: The new rules will result in some games ending in less than two hours and that will lead to cries that Major League Baseball went too far with its changes.

It did not. There were 19 runs, 26 hits, and 12 walks in the Orioles-Red Sox game on Opening Day and it still finished in 3:10. The only game that lasted longer was Toronto’s 10-9 victory in rainy St. Louis (3:38).

There were nine games that finished in less than 2:45. Some ultra-quick games would be a small price to pay for making the vast majority of games more appealing.

OUTSIDE PERCEPTION

Red Sox seen as caught in the middle

Where are the Red Sox going? Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Here’s what ESPN’s Michael Kay said about the Red Sox during a “Sunday Night Baseball” conference call:

Advertisement

“I look at them, and I think they got caught kind of betwixt and between. They bring in Chaim Bloom. I think they tried to get some of that Tampa Bay magic, and it hasn’t translated up to Boston.

“I don’t know about going out and getting star players, but I will tell you this. I think they have a responsibility to keep guys like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. Those were big losses.

“I think losing Bogaerts to the Padres, I think that shook them. Now you are starting the season with a really fine player, but is he a starting shortstop on a team that’s going to win a World Series? That’s Kiké Hernández.

“I think they tried to pivot. Then they got nervous, and they obviously had to give [Rafael] Devers all of his money to keep him. It looked like they were trying to reset and not have as high a payroll, and then I think the fans kind of got into it with John Henry. Why are you doing this when you have such high [ticket] prices and you own NESN?”

In addition to his ESPN duties, Kay has a talk show in New York and calls Yankees games for YES.

But that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. Kay’s impression of the Red Sox is one you hear in a lot of cities around the league.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Too much is made about the Opening Day roster. Writers and fans endlessly break it down and then the roster changes a few days later without much attention.

Advertisement

But the Game 1 roster of the Red Sox was interesting for a few reasons.

Yu Chang had six plate appearances in Grapefruit League games and made the team. Connor Wong had 10 plate appearances and made the team.

The Sox prioritized Chang’s defensive versatility over Bobby Dalbec’s offensive potential. That Wong is a much better catcher than Jorge Alfaro made that decision a fairly routine one once he recovered from a hamstring strain.

Kaleb Ort allowed 11 earned runs on 16 hits, five of them home runs, and nine walks over 10⅓ innings and made the team. He faced 56 batters and 25 reached base.

It felt like most of the decisions were made before camp started and only injuries changed the final roster.

▪ The Red Sox are well represented in the men’s basketball Final Four. Alex Cora went to Miami, hitting coach Pete Fatse went to UConn, and assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal went to San Diego State.

▪ There is talk about Dustin Pedroia taking on an advisory role with the Sox front office and being more involved. The team will make three trips to the West Coast this season and that should allow Pedroia, who lives in Arizona, to spend some time around the coaches and players without disrupting his family life too much.

▪ The Sox have kept it quiet, but there’s an on-field reunion in the works for the 2013 team to coincide with the Boston Marathon.

Advertisement

Bogaerts, Daniel Bard, and Jose Iglesias are the only active players left from that team. Cubs manager David Ross and first base coach Mike Napoli also won’t be able to make it.

▪ The Red Sox included a women’s locker room as part of their renovations to the home clubhouse at Fenway Park.

They do not have any women’s coaches at the major league level now but almost surely will eventually. There are 20 women in uniformed coaching roles in baseball this season, most of them with minor league teams.

The Red Sox have Chloe Gosselin working as a development coach associate at Fenway South. She is a Northeastern graduate, where she was a student manager of the baseball team.

Taylor Jackson is coaching with High A Greenville. She previously worked with the teams at the University of Alabama and Louisiana Tech.

▪ Former Globe Red Sox beat writer Chris Snow visited Fenway South this past week with his wife, Kelsie (a former Globe sports intern and onetime Twins beat writer for the St. Paul Pioneer Press), and their children, Cohen and Willa.

Chris, now an assistant GM with the NHL’s Calgary Flames, was diagnosed with ALS in 2019 but has persevered thanks to an experimental treatment and continues to work.

ETC.

Triple A gets robot umpires

The Automatic Ball-Strike System (ABS) was tested in the Pacific Coast League last season and now it’s coming to the International League starting on April 25.

A tracking system identifies the location of pitches and transmits that information to the home plate umpire via an earpiece. There’s very little lag time.

Triple A teams will follow those rulings Monday to Thursday. From Friday to Sunday, there will be a challenge system. The umpire will call balls and strikes in the traditional way, but each team will get three challenges. Only the pitcher, catcher, and batter can challenge, not the manager, and it must be signaled right away.

The pitch will then be reviewed to see if the call changes.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is a proponent of ABS. MLB’s competition committee will at some point after this season decide whether to stick with umpires calling games, use ABS, or use a challenge system.

One unintended outcome of ABS are players shrinking.

Not literally. But to ensure that the strike zone is called correctly, players have their heights measured with that information put in the system. Aaron Judge, obviously, has a larger strike zone than Jose Altuve.

When the measurements were done on minor leaguers, a number of players were suddenly an inch or two shorter than what was listed by their teams.

Extra bases

Adam Wainwright performed the national anthem before the Cardinals' Opening Day game against the Blue Jays. Joe Puetz/Getty

With minor leaguers now part of the Players Association, a collective bargaining agreement was made with MLB that will be voted on by owners this coming week. The five-year deal includes minimum salaries across all levels topping out at $35,800 in Triple A, offseason pay, better housing, travel, and medical care, and an agreement not to contract the number of minor league teams. But beginning in 2024, teams can choose to have 165 players under contract during the season and 175 in the offseason, a reduction from 190 and 180. That would not include players in the Dominican Republic academies … Remember the name Ethan Salas. The 16-year-old from Venezuela played in a Cactus League game for the Padres in March and caught four innings. Salas, who was signed for $5.6 million in January, has advanced defensive skills and a powerful lefthanded swing. The Padres kept Salas in extended spring training in lieu of sending him to their Dominican academy. There is a good chance he will play for one of the team’s full-season minor league affiliates this season … There were 269 foreign-born players from 19 countries on Opening Day rosters, just under 29 percent. The Dominican Republic accounted for 104 of those players, with Venezuela second with 67 … Baseball will miss Adam Wainwright when he retires after this season. To the surprise of his teammates and coaches, Wainwright was introduced to sing the national anthem in St. Louis on Thursday and handled it well, accompanied by two guitarists. When the Cardinals played at Fenway Park last season, Wainwright took a walk around the park, visiting the press box and other areas the players usually don’t frequent, and asked a lot of questions about Fenway’s history … New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, made an appearance on the YES Network on Opening Day and said how pleased he was to be at “Yankee Park.” Yikes … Franchy Cordero is proof that metrics all too often matter more than results. Cordero is 28 and has a lifetime .676 OPS in 227 major league games. He also doesn’t really have a position because he’s equally inept at first base and the outfield. But the Royals traded for him in 2020, the Red Sox traded for him in 2021, the Orioles signed him after the 2022 season, and now the Yankees have signed Cordero and added him to their 40-man roster after the Orioles released him. Cordero is big, fast, and hits the ball hard, so the analysts love him … Shortstop Anthony Volpe was the first rookie in the Opening Day lineup of the Yankees since Judge in 2017. Prior to that, it was Brett Gardner in 2009. “He’s going to get a long shot. He knows, for better or for worse, that we’re committed to letting him handle that position,” GM Brian Cashman said. “We think he’s not going to let us down. We think he’s going to do really well for us in the short term and the long term.” Volpe is wearing No. 11, which was last worn by Gardner in 2021. Volpe called Gardner and received his permission, an act that impressed the Yankee veterans … Lefthander Jared Shuster of New Bedford via Tabor Academy (and Wake Forest) made the Opening Day roster of the Braves after only two minor league seasons. The 24-year-old is the first player born in New Bedford to make the majors since Red Sox righthander Brian Rose, who played from 1997-2001. Rose played at Dartmouth High before he was drafted. Shuster attended New Bedford High as a freshman then switched to Tabor Academy in Marion before going on to Wake Forest … Mike Trout is flexing his financial muscles. He has partnered with a New Jersey businessman to build Trout National — The Reserve, an 18-hole golf course that will be designed by Tiger Woods. The facility will include a clubhouse, a hotel, a wedding chapel, and practice areas. The course will be in Vineland, N.J., six miles from where Trout grew up in Millville … Giants bullpen coach Craig Albernaz will be inducted into the Somerset Athletic Hall of Fame on April 29 at the Fall River Country Club. A 2001 graduate of Somerset High, Albernaz played nine seasons in the minors before becoming a coach in 2015 with the Rays. He joined the Giants in 2020 and is considered one of the best catching instructors in the game. Albernaz will be represented by his parents at the ceremony. Jerry Remy and Greg Gagne also are members of the Hall of Fame … Action for Boston Community Development, Boston’s official anti-poverty agency, will hold its annual Field of Dreams softball tournament at Fenway Park on June 30. Companies interested in sponsoring teams should contact Abbie Cavalier at (617) 348-6238 or e-mail events@bostonabcd.org … Condolences to the family and friends of legendary former Globe photographer Frank O’Brien, who died on Wednesday. Frank was a frequent visitor to spring training after he retired and a source of encouragement during my early years on the beat. Coming from him, it meant a lot … Happy birthday to Reggie Smith, who is 78. The outfielder from Los Angeles played for the Red Sox from 1966-73. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year balloting to Rod Carew in 1967 and received Most Valuable Player votes from 1969-72 along with a Gold Glove in 1968. Smith had 34.4 WAR for the Sox from 1967-73. Only Carl Yastrzemski (50.2) had more during those seven seasons. Smith and righthander Ken Tatum were traded to the Cardinals before the 1974 season for Bernie Carbo and Rick Wise. Smith played 17 seasons in all, winning the World Series with the Dodgers in 1981, when he was 36. He now runs a baseball academy in Encino, Calif., along with a charitable foundation that aids student-athletes.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.