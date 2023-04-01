fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

By FRANCES D'EMILIO The Associated Press,Updated April 1, 2023, 1 hour ago
Pope Francis consoles a couple who as lost a child the day before as he leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, April 1 after receiving treatment for bronchitis, The Vatican said.Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press

ROME — Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic where he received antibiotics intravenously.

He left the hospital three days after he was admitted.

Francis sat in the front seat of a white Fiat 500 car, waving to a group of journalists outside of Gemelli Polyclinic on Saturday morning.

The Vatican has said the pope will be St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.

