‘Saturday Night Live’ sends up Trump indictment in cold open

Former president Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) discusses his indictment and promotes his new album in the episode’s cold open.

On April 1, “Saturday Night Live” featured Quinta Brunson, known for “Abbott Elementary,” and musical guest Lil Yachty of “Yacht Club” fame. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Brunson demanded fair pay for educators in her opening monologue, in which she also discusses “Abbott Elementary,” how she’s not like her character and delivers a warm message to her teacher mother via her friend, Barack.

Weekend Update also tackled Trump’s indictment, and Michael Che pranked Colin Jost for April Fools’ Day.

On to some of the sketches

A pair of men can’t decide when a group of drug dealers in a nightclub bathroom get competitive over who has the best product.

Couples (Brunson, Kenan Thompson, Punkie Johnson, Michael Longfellow) realize they don’t know each other as well as they thought on a game show.

Road rage (Brunson, Mikey Day) spills over when two drivers are stuck in traffic (caution: strong language).

A new employee (Chloe Fineman) is sexually harassed by her bosses (Brunson, Sarah Sherman), but no one seems to notice.

A new documentary describes how women (and the occasional man) are sucked into the cult-like practices of being in a wedding party.

A doctor (Brunson) and a midwife (Bowen Yang) get off on the wrong foot in the delivery room.

The musical performances

Lil Yachty performed “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!,” sharing a stage decorated with plants with vocalist Diana Gordon.