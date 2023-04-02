Jurassic World Live Tour brings 24 life-size dinosaurs to Boston

During the show, 24 film-accurate and life-size dinosaurs will stomp and run around the stage, all operated by the dinoteers.

Through April 9, Bostonians can attend the Jurassic World Live Tour where dinosaurs from the popular films come to life. And, the live-action recreations have to meet Universal Studios’ standards, according to one of the show’s performers — or as they’re known, dinoteers — Derek Rojan.

The dinosaurs may have gone extinct 65 million years ago , but they’re coming back — and going on tour — to Boston University’s Agganis Arena .

The show’s storyline sits in between the first two “Jurassic World” films on Isla Nublar where “scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate,” according to a press release. That new dinosaur is Jeanie, a Troodon, which is a small theropod from the Late Cretaceous period, according to the Natural History Museum.

The show will also feature a familiar face: Blue, the velociraptor from the films who saves Owen Grady’s (played by Chris Pratt) life.

The dinoteers operate the smaller dinosaurs, like Jeanie, by climbing inside them, and strapping a backpack connected to the dinosaur’s interior around their shoulders and waist, said stunt performer Liz Kinder. Their feet are then attached to the dinosaur feet, and they have to carry about 120 pounds of weight while “running after people and doing fight choreo[graphy],” she explained.

Kinder said the larger dinosaurs, like the stegosaurus and triceratops, are driven onto the stage by someone inside the dinosaurs, and their movements are controlled by people off stage. The show’s Tyrannosaurus rex is true-to-life, 40 feet in length, while the baby stegosaurus is over 400 lbs.

Dinoteers Derek Rojan and Niaimani Cooper-Parker hold the head of a stegosaurus during a preview for Jurassic World Live at Agganis Arena. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A lot factors into the planning of each dinosaur’s movements “to bring out [their] personality,” from figuring out how they run to expressing their emotions through neck manipulation, said dinoteer Carlos Caraballo.

Troodons were thought to be intelligent, according to National Geographic Kids. “So we tried to embody that by giving [Jeanie] finer movements than the raptors, which are way more vicious and a little more primal,” Caraballo said.

The dinoteers tackle different roles depending on the performance: “One day I might be a soldier that’s chasing after the heroes. One day, I’m a dinosaur chasing the bad guys around, and every now and then, I hop on a motorcycle, and I’m, again, one of the bad guys,” said Kinder.

For parents concerned about their kids being scared of the dinosaurs, Kinder said they can expect an experience similar to watching the movie. “There is a bit of an adrenaline rush, and at the same time, you’re completely safe,” she said of the performance, which runs nearly two hours, including intermission.

A worker stands on the arena floor before a backdrop for the show. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Every ticketholder has the opportunity to attend the pre-show experience, starting one hour before the show, where they will be able to walk around the stage and get a closer look at a triceratops, a stegosaurus, and Bumpy, an herbivore from DreamWorks’s series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.” They will have a chance to take photos with the set, dinosaurs, and vehicles, including the serie’s iconic Jeep and Gyrosphere, according to tour coordinator Tyler Hubbard.

“My favorite part [of the show] is we have a baby stegosaurus, when she comes out on the stage, the kids lose their minds, and it is the most heartwarming thing in the world,” said Kinder. “When you’re exhausted and backstage, and you just hear all these kids screaming, ‘It’s a baby stegosaurus!’ it’s amazing, and it’s just really magical every time.”

Jurassic World Live Tour. Through April 9. Tickets start at $20. Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. ticketmaster.com

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.