Should I move to a city with more single men?

Q. I’m a 46-year-old witty, spunky, hard-working, adventurous woman looking for love, but I keep coming up short time and time again. I removed myself from the dating apps because every time I dipped my foot into the dating pool, it felt more like a medieval moat filled with alligators, eels, and frogs. I met multiple men who professed to be unattached but I found out they were married or in relationships. The guys I was interested in (very few) were emotionally unavailable, and like many online daters, I cycled on and off apps just to be proven that the dating pool of high-quality men is lacking. It feels like wasted energy.

I’m simply looking for a kind, well-rounded man, a strong communicator who wants to explore the world together (and someone easy on the eyes). It’s pretty basic stuff! Do you think that geography plays a role in quality of dating pool? I often wonder if a city like D.C., where women outnumber men, is the problem, and that I need to move so I can increase my odds. What else should I be doing to find a real connection and hopefully a long-term partner?

SIMPLY LOOKING

A. Based on my quick census research, there are hundreds of thousands of people in Washington, D.C., in your general age group — not counting all of the people who take the Metro in from Maryland and Virginia. Some of those people are probably nice and dateable. Also, the gender ratio isn’t too wild there. There might be more women than men, but ... there are still a lot of men.

I would never recommend moving from a city you like because you think you’ll find love elsewhere. It’s too big of a risk.

We did a podcast episode about this issue — even discussing work by data journalist Jonathan Soma, who made an interactive map with the number of singles in US cities. Even he’ll remind you that people aren’t numbers — they’re all very different humans.

Now, if you aren’t madly in love with D.C., and it isn’t the place you’d choose to live with a perfect partner, that’s another thing. It’s a good idea — aspirational, really — to live where you feel like the best version of yourself. It’s possible that even if you like D.C., you want to feel new somewhere else — to explore a place with fresh eyes. That wouldn’t count as moving for a better dating pool; it’d be about shaking things up and finding new challenges.

That’s a big “maybe” on a move (sorry). It really depends on the rest of your life — how happy you are otherwise.

As for dating in D.C., try to do everything in moderation. Limit your time on apps to 20 minutes a night. Pursue platforms that limit the number of faces you see each day. Also, expand that geography range by 10 miles or so. Traffic there is terrible, but you might find some great people in the suburbs. I’m from Columbia, Md., and I used to love driving into D.C.

Some of my old high school friends (a bunch settled there) might be just who you’re looking for.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

There aren’t necessarily easy fixes here. It’s harder to find single middle-aged guys than it was when you were 22. People are more settled, less available, and more locked into their social scenes. But staying active in things that interest you is always going to be my advice, partly because you stay interesting and interested yourself, and partly because that’s where you are most likely to find people who share some of your passions. The apps are overrated.

PRINCEHANS





If you keep finding the wrong men, you need to think outside your usual type. Sometimes the man of your dreams is not the man you dreamed of.

ASH





Moving seems a bit extreme, but you can widen your search, from say 20-mile radius to 50-mile radius, or (and I honestly don’t want to use the term “lower your standards”) give guys that are under 6 feet tall or are maybe packing a couple extra pounds a chance. Good luck.

JONRUNSGRAFTON

