Cape Cod Canal closed to accommodate right whale mother and calf

The corps closes the canal to traffic when a right whale is spotted inside the waterway. The spokesperson said the canal would remain closed until the whales exited. Boating traffic was not backed up, she said.

Massachusetts Environmental Police escorted the whales through the canal, a spokesperson for the US Army Corps of Engineers’ New England District wrote in an e-mail Sunday afternoon.

The Cape Cod Canal closed around noon Sunday to accommodate a right whale mother and her calf, who were entering the canal from the eastern side of the Cape, according to the the US Army Corps of Engineers.

At least one car carrier opted to navigate around the Cape instead of waiting until the canal was reopened, they said.

By 1:30 p.m., the whales were between the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, they continued west before turning around and heading back east, according to the corps.

The mother and calf are part of a group of at least 79 whales spotted in Cape Cod Bay last week by the Center for Coastal Studies. Saturday, nearly half of them were gathered near the entrance to the canal, which remained open then, the Globe previously reported.

Amy Jenness, director of marketing, communications, and outreach at the Center for Coastal Studies, said the organization did not have any planes in the air Sunday and could not capture a bird’s eye view.

She said right whales do not typically swim all the way through the canal, which spans more than 17 miles across the cape, but it can be hard to predict the behavior of an individual whale.

“It depends on the food source, how deep into the canal the plankton has reached,” Jenness said. “I don’t they like being in the canal, I don’t think it’s their favorite thing.”

The whales congregating around Cape Cod make up about a quarter of all North Atlantic right whales in the world. Fewer than 350 of the whales are left, with fewer than 70 breeding females, according to preliminary estimates by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Right whales have faced unusually high mortality rates since 2017, outpacing birthrates, according to NOAA. Around

The canal previously closed at the beginning of March, causing a backup of traffic. One whale entered from its western entrance, near Buzzards Bay; an hour later, three more whales entered the east side of the canal to feed.

