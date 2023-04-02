Chaotic day in Charlton includes tractor-trailer crashes, diesel leak, chase leading to arrest in swamp

About an hour later, at 5:28 p.m., a separate tractor trailer crashed into a large metal pole at the intersection of Masonic Home Road and Worcester Road, according to Charlton police. Five cars were involved in the crash, and multiple victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At 4:15 p.m., State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton, according to a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio. Two people were taken to local hospitals with injuries, and multiple lanes were closed.

Multiple dangers imperiled drivers in Charlton on Sunday afternoon, including tractor trailer crashes, a multi-vehicle crash near Route 20 that led to a diesel spill, and a police chase ending in an arrest in a swamp, officials said.

The crash caused a diesel fuel spill in a parking lot on Worcester Road that required an extensive clean-up, police said. Officers from the Southbridge, Sturbridge, Dudley, and Oxford police departments assisted with the crash, according to police.

Later Sunday evening, a third dangerous incident on a roadway in Charlton came to a conclusion when a man was arrested after leading State Police on a car chase and causing multiple crashes on the westbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to a separate statement from State Police.

At around 5:27 p.m., State Police received multiple reports of a gold Cadillac being driven erratically on the Mass. Pike, allegedly causing multiple crashes, according to the statement. Police responded to the area and found the suspect on the highway near Charlton, according to the statement.

The driver, whose identity was not released, allegedly refused to stop for police, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect caused another crash, causing police to stop the pursuit to attend to the vehicle that had crashed, State Police said.

The suspect continued to flee and later crashed at the 80.2 mile marker in Charlton. Witnesses reported that the male suspect fled on foot into the median, according to the statement.

State Police began searching the area for the suspect, who was found behind a home on Sturbridge Road in Charlton. The suspect again fled on foot, and was eventually caught in a swamp off Simpson Road, where he was taken into custody, State Police said.

The suspect was taken to Harrington Hospital in Southbridge complaining of various injuries, according to the statement. At least one occupant in the cars struck by the suspect was taken to a local hospital with reported pain, according to the statement.

Troopers found evidence of narcotics and alcohol usage in the suspect’s vehicle, which was towed to a State Police facility, according to the statement. No charges have yet been announced. No further information was immediately available.

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.