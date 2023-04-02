Dorchester man, Fall River woman charged in Dartmouth with receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession

A Dorchester man and a Fall River woman were arrested after allegedly traveling in a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth on Thursday, according to a statement from police.

At about 6:10 p.m., Dartmouth police detectives conducted a Registry of Motor Vehicles query on a Honda Pilot that showed the vehicle had been stolen out of Dorchester, police said.

Detectives observed as the car was driven to a Walgreen’s pharmacy on State Road and the two occupants walked into the store, according to the statement. After making contact with the occupants, the detectives allegedly identified them as Melvin Ward, 48, and Jessica Fernandes, 34.