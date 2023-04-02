Dorchester man, Fall River woman charged in Dartmouth with receiving stolen vehicle, drug possession

A Dorchester man and a Fall River woman were arrested after allegedly traveling in a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth on Thursday, according to a statement from police.
At about 6:10 p.m., Dartmouth police detectives conducted a Registry of Motor Vehicles query on a Honda Pilot that showed the vehicle had been stolen out of Dorchester, police said.
Detectives observed as the car was driven to a Walgreen’s pharmacy on State Road and the two occupants walked into the store, according to the statement. After making contact with the occupants, the detectives allegedly identified them as Melvin Ward, 48, and Jessica Fernandes, 34.
A subsequent investigation allegedly found fentanyl on both Ward and Fernandes, as well as property stolen from Walgreen’s on Ward, officials said. Both were arrested.
Ward was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug as a subsequent offense, shoplifting as a second offense, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He also was found to be wanted on four outstanding warrants.
Fernandes was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a class A drug. She was found to have one outstanding warrant, according to the statement.
Arraignment information for the pair was not available Sunday night.