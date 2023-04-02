Man stabbed during fight in MBTA’s Ashmont station in Dorchester

A man was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight early Sunday morning in the MBTA’s Ashmont station in Dorchester, officials said.

At around 6:12 a.m., a physical altercation broke out between two men inside the station, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police spokesman Superintendent Richard Sullivan, who did not release the identity of either man.

During the altercation, one of the men was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.