Man stabbed during fight in MBTA’s Ashmont station in Dorchester

A man was stabbed in the shoulder during a fight early Sunday morning in the MBTA’s Ashmont station in Dorchester, officials said.
At around 6:12 a.m., a physical altercation broke out between two men inside the station, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police spokesman Superintendent Richard Sullivan, who did not release the identity of either man.
During the altercation, one of the men was stabbed in the shoulder with a knife and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for emergency care, according to the statement. The other man involved in the altercation was stopped by police as he was leaving the station and taken into custody for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, Transit Police said. The suspect was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.