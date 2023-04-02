Melrose native killed in Phoenix murder-suicide last month

Scott was four months pregnant when she died.

Sarah Scott, 37, was found dead on March 21 by Phoenix police conducting a welfare check at a home in the area of 8600 South 16th Place shortly before 11 a.m., said Sergeant Brian Bower, a police spokesperson, in a statement.

A Melrose native was killed last month in Phoenix by a man who also shot his young son before turning the gun on himself, according to police.

Officers also discovered the body of 6-year-old Jacob De Zeeuw Jr., and the boy’s father, Jacob De Zeeuw, the statement said.

The boy’s body was found in the home’s backyard along with one of the adults, police said. The body of the other adult was located inside the house. Police have not said specifically where the bodies of Scott and De Zeeuw were found.

Investigators have determined that De Zeeuw, 27, shot Scott and his son at the home, and then killed himself, the statement said. Police have not released any information about what led to the shooting.

The shootings remain under investigation, according to the statement.

De Zeeuw and Scott were in a dating relationship, according to a Facebook post from the Melrose Alliance Against Violence.

Scott was a 2005 graduate of Melrose High School who earned a degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2011, her death notice said. She worked for 14 years at Walgreens Pharmacy, where she began as an intern and ultimately became a manager, according to the death notice.

She moved to Arizona in 2016 to continue her career with Walgreens. She went on to work for PillPack and later became a lead pharmacist with Amazon Pharmacy, the death notice said.

“Sarah was so excited to welcome her baby boy into the world in August,” her death notice said. “Her favorite quote to live by was, ‘Life is goin by so fast, U only wanna do what you think is right.’ "

She enjoyed traveling, riding her motorcycle, and attending CrossFit and Jiu-Jitsu sessions, the death notice said.

A celebration of life for Scott will be held April 15 at Spinelli’s in Peabody from 1 to 5 p.m.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.